Woman’s death at Roswell hotel was murder 

A woman whose body was found in a Roswell hotel room Friday afternoon was murdered, police have announced.

Roswell Police Department investigators have confirmed that woman’s identity as 31-year-old Ashley Sena of Roswell.

Police said Sena’s body was discovered in a room at Comfort Suites in the 3600 block of North Main Street at about 12:40 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim had been shot and was found by hotel staff who entered the room.

Police asked anyone with potential information to call the RPD at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.