Letter writer: Many uninformed about Roe v. Wade ruling
The hue and cry raised in this country, and around the world, proves that so many people are very uninformed about the ramifications of the historic overturning of the infamous Roe v. Wade decision, which took place on June 24. Finally, after almost 50 years, the Justices made the right constitutional decision by giving the power of this life-or-death decision to each state.
Many hysterical people now wrongly believe that the right to end pre-born babies' lives has been taken from them. Not so! Each state, now, will decide the fate of that tiny human developing within the mother's womb.
In some states, babies with three-month's growth will be able to be aborted; in other states abortion will be legal up until the heartbeat is heard; and in some states, it maybe decided that the little one's life can be ended up 'til birth. We shall wait and see what happens.
On a personal note, I am stunned and truly saddened to see the crowds of angry people on TV, fighting for their right to kill their offspring! Mother Teresa's words come to my mind, why are people so afraid of a tiny baby?
Margaret Rodriguez
Roswell