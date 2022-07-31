Despite the ecological lessons we've learned about the drawbacks of plastic bottles, packaged water is still growing in popularity all over the world. But not only is it a very small percentage of plastic bottles that actually get recycled, it's not necessarily better for you to drink it. If you're on the fence about making the switch to filtered tap water, maybe this other green fact will make your decision easier: You could save about $1,400 a year by ditching bottled water if you drink eight bottles of water a day — which is what would be required to meet the Food and Nutrition Board's recommendation. Going to the tap means you'll spend less than $1 per year.