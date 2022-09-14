Here's one more reason why energy-efficient LED lightbulbs are just better: They won't mess with your thermostat. Older-style incandescent lightbulbs, halogen bulbs and even CFL lightbulbs emit heat when they are turned on. If you have a lamp with one of these bulbs near your thermostat, it will sense the heat and assume that's the temperature of the room. In the winter, it will keep the house too cold, and in the summer, your air conditioner will overwork to keep the house cool. With LED bulbs, you get the benefit of clean, bright light but with zero heat; LED bulbs do not produce heat, and they stay cool to the touch. Plus, many LED bulbs will last up to 25 years before needing to be replaced.