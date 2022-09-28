Around 40% of Americans enjoy a cup of hot tea every single day. You may wonder: Is it more energy-efficient to heat up water in a teakettle or in the microwave? The eco-easy answer is the microwave. According to Energy Star, a program of the Environmental Protection Agency, heating up a mug of water in the microwave to make tea can save up to 80% of the energy used by a traditional stove for the same task. The reason is simple: Microwave heat waves concentrate solely on what you're warming up, and you're only heating up exactly what you're drinking instead of a whole kettle of water. The same energy savings applies when you're reheating leftover foods.