Do just one thing
Heavy curtains do a great job of blocking out light and insulating windows during both the chilly winter and hot summer months. But over time, drapes needs to be cleaned and sterilized to help maintain a healthy indoor air environment. One easy way to keep mold, mildew, dirt, germs and dust mites at bay is to use a handheld steamer to clean your drapes. Using only tap water, a steamer can deodorize and sanitize your drapes, all without the hassle of removing them from curtain rods. Just plug in the steamer and clean away.