A public-private partnership has been approved for a new transmission line to run from the southeastern corner of New Mexico to the northwestern corner, by way of several counties in between.
The New Mexico North Path is a proposed state-of-the-art high-voltage direct-current transmission line that is expected to deliver up to 4 gigawatts of clean energy from the Clayton area in Union County and Farmington in Four Corners region, helping to provide power to 2 million homes in New Mexico and other Western states.
The project is in keeping with New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act, which seeks to move the state to 50% renewable energy by 2030. The New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA) was created to facilitate the development of electric transmission and storage projects so power can be moved across New Mexico and exported to buyers out of state.
RETA has entered into a joint development agreement with Invenergy Transmission, a subsidiary of Invenergy, one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, to develop the 400-mile line. Electricity generated through wind and solar in Union County will travel in the southwesterly direction out of Union County and into Harding County, then it will cross San Miguel County and enter the Anton Chico area of northern Guadalupe County.
It will then travel through Torrance, Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Sandoval and McKinley counties before entering San Juan County and the Navajo Nation.
Last summer, Invenergy held a series of “open houses” in each of the affected counties, after a “routing study” determined the transmission line needs to avoid the higher elevations in north-central New Mexico.
The project is expected to create about 3,500 construction jobs and 100 long-term jobs, Invenergy said at that time.
Easements will be purchased across landowners’ properties, and payments in lieu of taxes, or PILTs, will be paid to each county the line goes through. Patrick Whitty, senior vice president at Invenergy, said in his July visit to the Blue Hole Convention Center last July that the company wants to avoid having to use imminent domain to cross any private properties and will start with a fair-market value in negotiating the price for landowners.
Invenergy first introduced itself to Guadalupe County through a presentation at a County Commission meeting in October 2021. At that time, the company explained that its “routing study area” averaged about 25 miles wide, as developers work to figure out the “fewest constraints for transmission line routing.”
The recently approved New Mexico North Path project will benefit from RETA’s experience advancing transmission projects in the state and being a resource to help navigate local, state and federal processes. An independent board that included a statewide elected official and members appointed by the executive and legislative branches of government, coupled with RETA’s review process, will provide “a continual, objective, and thorough review of the project,” according to a news release from The Garrity Group, a New Mexico-based public relations firm.
Invenergy Transmission, an affiliate of Invenergy, is an independent American energy company. Invenergy has developed more than 190 large-scale energy projects, including 4,000 miles of transmission and distribution line infrastructure. These projects have offset 185 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Garrity news release.
“New Mexico has some of the best wind and solar energy potential in the United States, and the New Mexico North Path transmission line represents a critically needed pathway for moving low-cost clean energy to consumers across the state and region who are demanding it,” Bob Busch, the chair of RETA’s board of director, said in the news release. “After a promising feasibility study and initial public outreach, RETA and Invenergy Transmission are proud to partner together on development of the New Mexico North Path project.”
RETA has estimated $11 billion in untapped renewable energy investment potential in the state. The power will be injected into the New Mexico North Path line in Union County, which according to RETA is the top county in the state for wind energy potential. The project will create 3,500 jobs at family-sustaining wages during project construction and generate tens of millions of dollars in annual tax payments to tribal, state and local governments. It will also support the renewable energy standard of 50% by 2030 of New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act.
“This agreement between RETA and Invenergy Transmission represents an important early milestone for New Mexico North Path,” said Will Consuegra, director of transmission development at Invenergy. “New Mexico North Path will deliver not only clean energy but a wide array of benefits across New Mexico, and we are glad this partnership with RETA shows the project is aligned with the state’s long term energy strategy and goals.”