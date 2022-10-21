People interested in participating on Saturday in A Walk to End Alzheimer's can still walk even if they haven't registered yet.
There also will be vendors at the site of the walk, Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 W. College St.
Walkers can check in or still register starting at 9 a.m.
The opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. Along with dignitaries speaking to the crowd, there will be special recognition for the Fraternity of Eagles of New Mexico for a major donation.
Members of the Eagles have been raising money through the year for the Alzheimer's Association — more than $22,000.
An additional $5,000 grant is to be used for logistical expenses within the southeast state region for Alzheimer's Association programs, said Paul Moore, the southeast regional manager for the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
Programs in the area include classes, support groups and one-on-one support.
There are more than 43,000 people with Alzheimer's and 85,000 caregivers across the state, Moore also said.
Not only can people learn about the disease at this event.
“A lot of caregivers don't get to go out a lot,” said Chris Chaffin, communications director for the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. “To participate is a ray of hope. They can see people in a similar boat and they can build a support network — and that's really valuable to them.”
Also before the start of the walk at 10 a.m. is the Promise Garden ceremony. Chaffin described it as poignant and meaningful.
A blue flower means you are living with Alzheimer's; a yellow flower is held by a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer's or dementia; a purple flower is carried by those who lost someone to Alzheimer's; and an orange flower is held by those supporting the Alzheimer's Association.
There is no charge to anyone who wants to participate in the walk and carry one of the flowers.
Chaffin also emphasized that the focus is on finding a cure.
“No one has survived Alzheimer's, but there has been a lot of progress in research,” he said. “And that first survivor might be among us now.”
The goal of the Alzheimer's Association is to end Alzheimer's and all other forms of dementia.
For more information, visit https://www.alz.org/newmexico.
