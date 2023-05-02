LAS VEGAS — A man was shot in the arm following a struggle with a woman who struck him in the face with a pistol, court records show.
Police arrested 25-year-old Santana E. Ruiz Monday after a man told police she struck him in the face with a pistol and that it discharged, shooting him in the forearm.
On April 23, a night before the shooting, Las Vegas Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 700 block of Taos Street and removed the man from the property. On April 24, the man was admitted to Alta Vista Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left forearm.
The man told police he’d returned to the area to do some utility work on a trailer and that he was sitting in the passenger seat of a truck at the home on Taos Street when Ruiz opened the door and pointed a pistol at him, according to an affidavit filed in San Miguel Magistrate Court. Ruiz yelled at the man, saying, “Stay away from my mom.”
The man said he attempted to apologize to Ruiz for what happened the previous evening, but said Ruiz responded by saying something like, “Do you wanna f------ die?” according to the affidavit.
The man told police that Ruiz grabbed him by the collar, forced him into a sitting position and then struck him in the face with the pistol. The gun discharged, shooting the man in the left forearm.