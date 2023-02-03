Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has promised to revamp the city’s emergency communications after officials fumbled warnings about this week’s ice storm and the subsequent power outages that will last days for many residents.
At the city’s first press conference about the emergency — which came more than a day after tens of thousands of Austin Energy customers lost power — Watson said he shares the frustration of many residents who have criticized delayed warnings.
“I will admit that I deferred to folks so that they could be doing the jobs that they needed to do and [are] experts in the area, but I am frustrated and I know others are frustrated,” he said.
More than 150,000 Austin-area households and businesses remained without power as Watson spoke. Austin Energy said electricity won’t be fully restored until 6 p.m. Friday.
Watson acknowledged that the city should have had a press conference before Thursday to answer questions about the prolonged local power outages. He noted that the city is committed to doing a similar event, likely Thursday afternoon or evening, to keep residents updated.
Before the press conference, Austin Energy used its website and social media to provide progress reports, which provided little help for people without an internet connection or with strained cellphone data. The messaging didn’t give specific or individualized timelines about power restoration.
On Wednesday morning, the utility tweeted that some customers could be without power for 12 to 24 hours. Around 4 p.m., it urged people without power to relocate because outages would continue into Thursday. On Wednesday night, after tens of thousands of people had endured much of the day with no electricity, the company extended its timeline of fixing the local power outages to 6 p.m. Friday.
Residents criticized the city for not using its text alert system. They also expressed frustration at officials for not providing more details about the scope of the crisis and how long they might go without electricity. But Austin Energy general manager Jackie Sargent said Thursday that officials opted to wait because of the fluidity of the situation.
“The texting feature is a bit challenging, because if you're going to text out information, you want to have accurate information,” Sargent said.
Complicating matters for people without electricity, Austin Energy’s online outage reporting tool also wasn’t working Wednesday evening. The company asked people to call in issues but also warned customers that there were long wait times to get through.
The online reporting tool was back up and running Thursday. Sargent said the utility’s system was overwhelmed by the “unusually high” volume of inquiries from residents Wednesday, but it has since worked to manage the demand for information.
“There may still be glitches from time to time, and certain customers may not get the information they’re looking for,” she said.“But overall … the information should be correct.”
While the local power outages now are different from the blackouts in 2021, emergency communication was a problem in both crises. During Winter Storm Uri — when millions of people lost access to power and water amid record-low temperatures — the Texas Division of Emergency Management failed to send out cellphone notifications via the national Emergency Alert System. In the end, 246 Texans died in the 2021 disaster, according to the official estimate, though some experts said the true toll could be much higher.
Watson said the city will revisit its communication protocols once it fully addresses the current outages. Austin Energy also committed to improving its reporting tool.
“I want people to know, though, that we intend to ensure that lack of communication does not happen, and the protocols of communication in disaster will be reassessed and re-created,” he said.
The local power outages, caused by falling trees and ice accumulation, also renewed public interest in having more buried power lines instead of overhead ones.
During the press conference, Sargent said the city would need to spend billions of dollars to bury existing power lines, though she added that Austin Energy has been able to successfully install some in newer developments. She also cautioned that buried power lines can come with their own challenges, such as vulnerability to flooding. And when they break, they need to be excavated before being fixed, prolonging the outages.
In the meantime, Sargent said she doesn’t have a number for how much it’s going to cost to fix all the local outages.
“Because additional outages are coming online as we restore power, it may look like no progress is being made, but we are restoring power for 113,000 customers so far,” she said. “It feels like two steps forward and three steps back.”