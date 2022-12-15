SILVER CITY — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced the filing of an information alleging 10 felony counts against former Catron County Sheriff Ian Fletcher related to misusing federal funds in the aftermath of the Buzzard Fire in May 2018.
Catron County entered into a cooperative law enforcement agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, through the U.S. Forest Service, to provide law enforcement assistance during the fire, according to a news release. Fletcher is alleged to have embezzled USFS funds intended to reimburse the county for this assistance and alleged to have laundered the money through unauthorized bank accounts.
In November 2018, the USDA paid over $39,000 in funds to the county as reimbursement for county resources used to combat the fire, the release stated. Fletcher took this money for his own personal use, gradually withdrawing the funds in structured cash withdrawals to avoid banking reporting requirements. Furthermore, Fletcher claimed hundreds of hours of overtime while in office to supplement his salary, despite being the elected sheriff and not being entitled to additional pay without legislative approval.
This case was investigated by the New Mexico Attorney General Special Investigations Division and is being prosecuted by Deputy Director of Prosecutions Mark Probasco and Assistant Attorney General Andrew Coffing.