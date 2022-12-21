LAS VEGAS — The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Alta Vista Regional Medical Center last week, alleging the hospital was misleading patients with deceptive advertising about medical services and safety while pursuing “unconscionable” billing tactics.
The lawsuit, filed in the Fourth Judicial District Court, names the San Miguel Hospital Corporation — which runs the medical center — and Brentwood, Tennessee-based Quorum Health Corporation, which own 21 hospitals in 13 states, including Alta Vista Regional Medical Center.
In the complaint, the attorney general’s office alleges the hospital does not “regularly or reliably perform certain advertised services,” violating state law against deceptive trade practices, and debt collection that results in “a gross disparity” of value received by the person and the price paid.
The lawsuit alleges the hospital’s advertised services on its website, in commercials, social media and other places misled patients about the extent of obstetrics and gynecology services, pediatric admissions, surgical services and emergency surgeries, among others.
Customer complaints of billing practices in the lawsuit included bills for services for a person who had been dead for a year; charges of $1,200 when the stated co-pay “should have been $400,” and a bill for 1.5 hours of medical care without admission exceeding $40,000.
Hospital officials disputed the billing claims in an emailed statement, saying nearly all their patients have private or public insurance such as Medicare or Medicaid and provided programs “with significant discounts” for uninsured patients, and say the AG’s office did not contact the hospital before filing the lawsuit.