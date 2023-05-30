LAS VEGAS — State Attorney General Raúl Torrez is warning New Mexicans about emerging issues where advertisements to consumers are being circulated that contain incorrect information regarding deadlines to seek relief for damages suffered due to the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The advertisement that is circulating to community members, specifically in areas affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, states that there is a quickly approaching deadline to request reimbursement for flood insurance. The actual deadline for filing a Notice of Loss with FEMA is Nov. 14, 2024.