SILVER CITY — During a short meeting on Sept. 12, the Silver City Town Council voted to begin charging lodgers tax on short-term rentals, placing those properties on the same footing as traditional hotels.
The vote was unanimous in favor of an ordinance amending the town’s lodgers tax code, bringing it into compliance with changes to state law that took effect in 2020.
“It eliminates the exemption that those who had less than three rooms or less than three units weren’t subject to the lodgers tax,” Town Attorney Jim Reynolds said during the half-hour meeting.
The tax is 5% of gross taxable rent paid at lodging facilities. The change will go into effect after five days, Town Manager Alex Brown said, but that won’t be news to most of the owners affected by the change. The company the town contracted with to assist in identifying short-term rentals here accidentally sent out notice about lodgers tax collections a month ago to those businesses.
“We had to reverse all of that, because they hadn’t gotten all of the compliance issues correctly. We’re working on it right now,” Brown said. “So the notices that will be sent out this next time will be for those that are required to pay.”
Short-term rental owners within Silver City will be responsible for paying lodgers tax starting in October, and their first reports to the town are due in November, Brown said.