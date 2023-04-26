ALBUQUERQUE — Albuquerque Public Schools has added 10 extra days to the academic school year.
The APS Board of Education voted 5-1 in favor of the addition at their meeting on April 5. Before the vote, a calendar committee comprised of district, school and union staff surveyed staff and parents in the community. The majority of the responses in both cases were in favor of an extended learning calendar when 29 schools extended the 2022-23 academic year, according to the APS website. The change will apply to elementary and middle schools in the district, it said.
Prior to this decision, 11 APS elementary schools participated in the Transformal Model Pilot Program that extended the school year by 10 days and lengthened school days by 90 minutes. This program is meant to give more development time to teachers and students, according to the APS website.