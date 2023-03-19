Alfredo Chavez
Alfredo Chavez, 74, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born October 28, 1948 in Zacatecas, Mexico to Jose Chavez and Maria DeJesus Longoria his father preceded him in death. Alfredo is also preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Janie Chavez and his baby girl Chavez.
Those left to carry and cherish are his mother Maria DeJesus Longoria Chavez of El Paso, TX; sons Joe Maner and Rodney Chavez of Roswell, NM; daughter Delilah Moreno of Roswell, NM; brothers Saul Chavez of Roswell, NM and Jose Chavez of El Paso, TX; sister Maria Estella Chavez of El Paso, TX; grandchildren Ramon Lopez, Alfredo Lopez, Leticia Chavez all of Belen, NM, Matthew Alvarez Jr., Laurie Ann Alvarez, Allen Alvarez and Shelia Ramirez all of Roswell, NM and great grandchildren Roman and Tabias Lopez of Belen, NM, also numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Ballard Funeral Home with a funeral service being held at 2:00 pm also at Ballard Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 24, 2023 at South Park Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Willie Diaz, Lonnie Armendarez, Saul Chavez Jr., Enrique Rodriguez, Martin Hernandez and all his grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.