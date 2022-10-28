Las Vegas Optic
LAS VEGAS — Every part of a governmental entity has to work together, otherwise the entire process falls apart. Many processes begin with the city council or county commission, and then they must be executed by the different city departments, from the department heads down to the boots on the ground. If any part of the process is out of line, the entire thing fails.
We saw a good example of that recently, after the Optic’s story about many local Airbnbs not having business licenses was published. One person, who does in fact have a business license to operate a short-term rental property, reached out to the Optic because she was confused. She had received a form from the city’s utilities department that stated outright she did not have to pay Lodger’s Tax. She was confused why the city was now demanding these property owners pay these taxes, when their own forms state short-term rental properties with fewer than three rooms for rent are exempt from the tax.
It turns out, these forms were printed long ago, prior to the updated 2020 New Mexico law that stripped that exemption from short-term rentals in the state. For the past two years, all Airbnb properties, as well as other short-term rentals, have been required to pay Lodger’s Tax. In 2021, The City of Las Vegas updated its short-term rental ordinance to make it clear the requirements for all Airbnb’s and similar properties in the city.
The laws at the state and local level were made clear, but nobody ever stopped to make sure the forms being handed out at the city were up to date. Nobody on the ground was even aware they were supposed to be requiring owners to pay those taxes, because the forms, at least as of July of this year, were several years out of date.
Outside of the mishaps with the form, the woman who contacted the Optic said it was never made clear where she was supposed to go at the city to get her business license and take care of all applicable taxes and fees. She said she was transferred to multiple different departments before receiving that form from the utilities department, which seems like a strange place to send someone with questions about short-term rentals.
This is the perfect example of having to make sure everyone is on the same page before meaningful changes can be made. At the city and county levels, we can work on passing as many ordinances and resolutions as we want, but it’s what happens after that which really makes a difference. Changes in ordinances must be properly communicated by managers to supervisors, and from supervisors to employees. Otherwise, they are just words written down on paper that will never be properly enforced or put into action.
Many times, government officials put so much effort into making change happen, but they don’t take the time to make sure the changes actually go into effect. Any change at the local level requires buy-in from all employees in charge of the real implementation. Otherwise, we end up in a situation like we now have with short-term rentals. The city is making it clear they expect compliance from short-term rental properties, but it seems like at this point they don’t even have compliance from their own employees. It’s always important to remember: Change may start at the top, but it doesn’t really occur until it reaches the bottom.