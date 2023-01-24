CLOVIS — A man charged with killing his wife on Jan. 20 was “not acting coherent” when police interviewed him. Court records show Lloyd E. Edwards, 68, was talking to “either himself or his fictitious friend on (a) constant basis.”
Police were called to the Love’s Travel Center on Mabry Drive at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 20. Edwards called police to report his wife, Roxie Edwards, 68, was bleeding and possibly stabbed in the neck.
Roxie Edwards was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center, where she died at about 10 p.m., records show.
Lloyd Edwards initially told police a female in a black hoodie and long black hair had stabbed Roxie before running from the scene.
In an interview with police later, Edwards said a woman had his wife in a headlock. Edwards told police someone named Lawrence was also involved in the incident. Edwards said he communicates with Lawrence “mentally.”
Court records show police believe Lawrence was fictitious and that Edwards “seemed to be under the influence of something or some sort of medical condition.”
Edwards was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was being held in the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 22 without bond.