LORDSBURG — American Copper Development Corporation has announced it has received all required exploration permits from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (NM MMD) to initiate a 5,000-meter diamond drill program to explore for porphyry copper mineralization at its property south of Lordsburg in southwestern New Mexico.
The company has contracted Major Drilling to complete this Phase I drill campaign. The 5,000-meter diamond drill program commenced on March 25, according to information released by the company.
The company has also entered into an “arm’s length marketing agreement” with Sideways Frequency LLC, the release stated.