CLAYTON — A Clayton community project was initiated by the New Mexico Aging and Long- Term Services Department to positively impact the aging population of Clayton, Union County, N.M., with the engagement of the working group of AmeriCorps led by the direction of two-year AmeriCorps member and new team leader Emily Matthews and her crew of seven diverse co-workers.
They are operating on the AmeriCorps NCCC national civilian Community Corps 10-month team-based program having visited Arkansas, Colorado and New Mexico, working for the city of Las Animas.
The team of AmeriCorps workers have already made a positive impact on the town of Clayton.
At last count, over 18 local householders, all over the age of 60 years with a need to improve the premises where they live have received help with yard, windows, painting, among other requests to spruce up their domicile and make Clayton a better community.
Services they sometimes can’t afford, the residents now have the labor to accomplish the tasks at hand.