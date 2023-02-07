CLOVIS — A Denver-area animal rescue group is targeting Clovis’ animal shelter as a place where there is a “devastating illness problem” and needs to take steps to prevent more problems in the future.
Do Over Dogs alleges on its Facebook page it rescued five dogs from the Clovis shelter that were sick with parvo and in danger of spreading the deadly disease to other animals.
“CITY OF CLOVIS! GET YOUR (expletive) TOGETHER!” the rescue group posted on Jan. 23.
“(P)uppies have tested positive for parvo and are in danger of dying. … We simply don’t have anymore funds to help. The shelter could’ve chosen to shut down for 2 weeks -- like other shelters -- … but instead they continue to operate, spread preventable diseases, not vaccinate upon intake, and ignore that there is a DEVASTATING illness problem.”
The rescue group alleged five dogs with parvo were rescued from the Clovis shelter on Jan. 23; one has died, but the other four appear to be recovering after receiving treatment from a Hereford, Texas, veterinarian.
Clovis shelter officials confirmed a rescue group picked up some puppies that were exhibiting signs of parvo, a contagious virus that affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces.
Trevor Thron, deputy chief of the Clovis Police Department, which oversees the animal shelter, said the dogs would have been euthanized if the rescue group had not taken them.