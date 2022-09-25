One of Roswell’s spiciest events, the Chile Cheese Festival, concluded Saturday on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn.
The scent of green chiles being roasted and bagged perfumed the air. Bright red ristras (hanging bunches of red chiles) hung on racks and were sold based on length.
“You know it’s fall here when you smell chiles roasting,” said Barbara Gomez, executive director of MainStreet Roswell, a sponsor of the two-day event with vendors, live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, eating competitions and, of course, heavy focus on chiles.
A booth set up by Tamara Schubert with the Chaves County Extension Service office included literature about canning green chiles, using chiles to make ristras — drying red chile pods in decorative arrangements — and a variety of recipes featuring chiles.
Schubert explained that all someone really needs to make a ristra are a large number of red chiles and durable string.
“Green chiles won’t work because they haven’t reached maturity,” Schubert said.
She was going to teach an extension class about making ristras but couldn’t find enough mature chiles for students to create them.
People who want to preserve chiles usually can them as well as roast, then freeze them.
Schubert said pressure cooking is the safest canning method for chilies. Water canning can result in them spoiling or even potentially deadly botulism.
MainStreet Roswell also handed out information about how to select, prepare and use chilies.
While Hatch green chiles get a great deal of attention, “the chiles grown here are excellent,” said Kim Wood, a member of the Main Street Roswell board.
Gomez and Wood talked about green chile stew. They agreed that it doesn’t have to be limited to pork or beef. Chicken is also good in that type of stew.
Both women agreed that New Mexico food can be less spicy than other southwest regions and is delicious.
There were food contests for the best green chile stew and pecan pie. Ice cream eating contests occurred Saturday. Cash prizes and bags of green chiles were among prizes.
A scavenger hunt required participants to visit nearly two dozen downtown businesses to play.
Holly English, who used to live in Roswell but now lives in Albuquerque, was here visiting family. She stopped to see what was going on outside the courthouse after driving by and seeing the booths and other attractions.
“They didn’t have this when I lived here,” said English, who left Roswell in 2007.
She thought it was a nice event. And the taco she picked up from one of the food vendors was “really good.”
