TAOS — Taos County Sheriff’s Deputy Teodoro Flores was involved in a crash with another vehicle in town Aug. 8, according to Sheriff Steve Miera.
Flores was traveling south on NM 68 with his emergency lights on when his vehicle collided with a light-colored Jeep at the intersection of Paseo Del Cañon and NM 68. Both vehicles’ airbags deployed in the accident, with Flores suffering minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center for treatment for minor injuries, according to Miera.
Deputy Flores had been responding to a call at the local Critical Access hospital involving a patient who had become violent. The patient fled the hospital on foot, according to Miera.
“This is still early in the investigation. We’re working with state police on this one. We’re gathering all the information that we possibly can. The reconstruction team is going to be involved in this,” Miera told the Taos News.
The deputy-involved crash is the second such incident in the last five months. On April 11, Taos County Sheriff’s Deputy Jefferey Vargas collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Este Es Road and NM 68 in Taos while he was off duty. The sheriff’s office cited Vargas for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, while the driver of the other vehicle was cited for careless driving.