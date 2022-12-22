The New Mexico Department of Health’s Medical Cannabis Program has announced that anxiety disorder will be added to the program’s list of qualifying conditions for enrollment starting Jan. 1.
Dr. David R. Scrase, acting cabinet secretary for the Department of Health, said in a news release, “Anxiety disorder is a debilitating condition that affects as much as 25% of New Mexicans. While there are many good medical options for treating anxiety disorder, treatment resistance can affect one out of every three patients.
“Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder.”
Anxiety disorder is the first new qualifying condition added since June 2019.