SILVER CITY — Downtown Silver City will soon gain some new apartments but lose an anchor business after two conditional use permits were approved March 7 by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Murray Hotel co-owner Michael Metcalf presented his project to convert the upper level of the hotel into 15 long-term rental apartments. Feedback presented to the commission from residents both via email and in person was in favor of more housing downtown. Downtown residents and business owners were encouraged that additional apartments would increase the vibrancy and economic development of the area.
Although no one opposed the permit, a few expressed concerns about parking. Town staff noted that properties in downtown’s zoning overlay district are exempt from parking requirements, but Metcalf said in his presentation that he was looking into possible leasing options for parking space.