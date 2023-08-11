SANTA FE — The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) has released Enforcement Watch updates for the month of July.
The Enforcement Watch is a listing of all active and resolved enforcement cases. Active cases involve an alleged violation of a regulation, rule, permit, license, etc. Resolved cases are those that were adjudicated in a court of law or administratively resolved. The Enforcement Watch also provides tools for the public to report alleged environmental or workplace safety violations.
In the month of July, 154 new entries were added to the Active Matters listing and 27 were moved to the Resolved Matters listing.
Highlights of alleged violations and resolved cases in July include:
The Air Quality Bureau issued a notice of alleged violation to Targa Northern Delaware, LLC, for air quality violations at the Red Hills Gas Plant in Artesia.
The Hazardous Waste Bureau issued a compliance advisory notice to the U.S. Department of Energy and Salado Isolation Mining Contractors, LLC, for Generator Site Technical Review Reporting at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.
The Enforcement Watch continues to provide transparency for New Mexicans with a list of businesses and municipalities that have not complied with state laws, rules and permits,” said NMED Compliance and Enforcement Director Bruce Baizel. “The best way to stay off the Enforcement Watch is to comply with state requirements.”