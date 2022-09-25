The 16th Biennial Quilt Show of the Pecos Valley Quilters at the First Church of the Nazarene, Sept. 16, showed how much fun competition and teamwork can be.
Diane Pitchford, National Association of Certified Quilt Judges (NACQJ), came from Arizona to judge. Pitchford chose Kathi Hendricks' quilt No. 903 "Psychedelia" for the Judge's Choice Award. Best of Show was Rebecca Underation's "African Creatures." Mayor's Choice — Mayor Tim Jennings selected his favorite of the quilts the day before the opening of the show — went to "Dream Big Poinsettia Panel" by Kathi Henricks. A rare NACQJ Award of Merit went to Lorie Mitteer for "Rainbow Hummer."
Veterans' names were submitted by guild members, and one veteran's name was drawn to receive a special patriotic-themed quilt. The quilt went to two-time Bronze Star recipient and Army veteran (Vietnam) Marlin Wells.
A special display was set up at the show to display specially made dresses. Quilter Hank Kameraad said the organization Dress A Girl New Mexico is collecting dresses that go to children in need. Quilters have been sending dresses to orphanages and family camps worldwide. According to the organization, this year, 105 dresses went to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and so far, more than 2,000 have been sent out worldwide.
For more information, visit dressagirlnewmexico.org. For more information about Pecos Valley Quilters, visit pecosvalleyquilters.org.
Christina Stock may be contacted at 622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.