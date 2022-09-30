Albuquerque
Oct. 1-9
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
The 50th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta takes place with its opening ceremonies at Balloon Fiesta Park, 9401 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE, at 6:45 a.m., followed by the mass ascension, depending on the weather. For more information, visit balloonfiesta.com.
Carlsbad
Until Oct. 1
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The first Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Brethren of the Sunken Skull will be pulling up to port along the river and will be bringing pirates, comedy shows, steel armored combat, sword fights and shenanigans. Knights of the Armored Combat Worldwide will be participating. There will be a beer garden as well. So far more than 30 artisan vendors signed up. Friday will be filled with one versus one bouts of skill and strength from 4 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the 5v5 chapter fights, battling in a round-robin tournament takes place from 11 a.m. until the championship match at 6 p.m. For more information, email vendors@caverncityrenfest.com or visit its Facebook event page. For more information about armored combat, visit acwknights.com.
Las Vegas
Until Oct. 1
Billy the Kid event
The Indigo Theater, Luna Community College and New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas are partnering to present a “Billy The Kid Shootout” festival celebrating the legendary outlaw’s brief but memorable presence in the frontier boomtown in 1880. The event will feature a Billy the Kid film festival, author presentations and book signings, a party and Fandango. The centerpiece of the festival is a new movie about Billy the Kid by French artist Arnaud Dezoteaux, called “The New Kid.” The film will have its American premiere at the Indigo Theater on Thursday with multiple screenings during the day. Authors Kurt House and Roy B. Young will unveil their new book “Chasing Billy the Kid” at the festival, and an authors' panel on Saturday will engage well-known scholars Tim Sweet, Tim Hagaman, Josh Slatten, Michael O’Keefe and Allen Sanchez before a screening of “The Left-Handed Gun” at NMHU’s Ilfeld Auditorium. For event tickets and more information, visit billythekidshootout.com.
Albuquerque
Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
Fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show takes place at the Expo New Mexico State Fairgrounds, 300 San Pedro Drive NE, in the creative arts building. The entry is at gate 3. The admission is free of charge. More than 60 vendors have signed up. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jay Penn at 505-883-4195 or email jaypenn246@gmail.com.
Ruidoso Downs
Sept. 30-Oct. 2
All American Cowboy Fest
The All American Cowboy Fest takes place at Ruidoso Downs Race Track, 26225 U.S. Highway 70. The family-oriented, three-day festival features country music, Western culture, a chuckwagon cook off, rodeo and bull riding. The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Museum will be presenting spinning and weaving demonstrations, there will be New Mexico arts, culture, history and science exhibits, wildlife presentations by New Mexico Game and Fish Department, archer demonstrations, a mobile dairy museum and cow milking demonstration and a petting zoo. Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2022 Jamee Middagh, Teen Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2022 Sharren Weehunt and Princess Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2022 Alyssa Singer will be attending. For more information including a schedule, visit allamericancowboyfest.com or call 575-378-4140.
Artesia
Oct. 1
Red Dirt Black Gold Festival
Celebrate the oil and gas industry while experiencing downtown Artesia. Enjoy all the day’s festivities, a green chile cook-off competition, kid fun zone, cornhole competition, beer tent and a free Red Dirt Country concert in the Heritage Plaza parking lot. At 5:30 p.m. Tell Runyan performs, followed by Kody West at 6:30 p.m., Chad Cooke Band at 8 p.m. and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at 10 p.m. For more information, visit reddirtblackgold.com.
La Luz
Oct. 1 and 2
Apple Festival
The Second Annual Apple Festival takes place at the Nichols Ranch and Orchards, 236 Cottonwood Canyon, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival includes live music on Saturday by West Texas, Rosewater Blues and That Captain. Live music on Sunday will be provided by Doso Dirtbags and Justin Kemp Band. Kids under 12 get in for free. For more information, visit nicholsranchorchards.com.
Santa Fe
Oct. 1 and 2
Santa Fe Harvest Festival
The 50th Annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival takes place at the 200-acre living history museum El Rancho de las Golondrinas. More than 30 historic buildings are set against the backdrop of huge cottonwoods. Visitors learn how a traditional red chile ristra is made, stomp grapes by foot, make corn husk crafts; there will be a petting zoo and a large pumpkin patch. Vendors include local craftsmen and artists. The museum grounds are located at 334 Los Piños Road. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Oct. 6 and 7
Church Rock
Free Veterans Summit
The 8th Annual Veterans Summit/9th Annual Veterans Stand Down and Hand-Up Project takes place in Red Rock Park, 5757 Red Rock Park Drive, and is hosted by the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services. The events kick off on Thursday with a 5K run/walk. Registration is between 4 and 5 p.m., the run starts at 5 p.m. On Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans will able to find support and information for housing, military surplus (homeless only), employment, vaccinations and hair cuts. Admission with Military or Veterans Administration ID or DD214. For more information, call Ben at 505-863-1275 or Tori at 505-879-9261 or see its event page on Facebook.
