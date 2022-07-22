Ruidoso
July 22 to 24
Ruidoso Art Festival
The 51st annual Ruidoso Art & Wine Festival takes place at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. This is a juried fine arts show featuring more than 100 of the nation's most talented artists showcasing a broad spectrum of mediums, showcasing collectible art and jewelry. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Taos
July 22 to 24
Las Fiestas de Taos
Las Fiestas de Taos returns in its usual format in the heart of Taos Historic District, on the Taos Plaza. Its theme is “Taos: God’s Country!”/“¡Taos: La Tierra de Dios!” Due to ongoing construction, the Las Fiestas de Taos Historical Parade was canceled. The Taos Fiestas Children’s Parade will be on Saturday at 10 a.m., beginning at Enos Garcia Elementary School, 305 Don Fernando St. The festival includes dance performances, live music, games, foods and activities for the entire family. The highlight is Saturday evening, the Gran Baile de las Fiestas/the great dance of the Fiestas de Taos. Performing are the UZ Band, singer/songwriter Gustavo Rodríguez from Austin, Texas, and Ana María y Sangre Latino. Sunday afternoon, Michael “Miguel” Martin Murphey performs at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit fiestasdetaos.com or its Facebook page.
Artesia
July 23
Annual National Day of the Cowboy concert
In honor of National Day of the Cowboy, Artesia Arts Council and Bennie’s Western Wear present The County Line Band, where classic rock meets country. The concert takes place at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Artesia Arts Council Facebook page.
Artesia
July 26-30
Eddy County Fair
The 77th Annual Eddy County Fair headliner this year is Aaron Watson. He will perform on July 29 at 9:30 p.m. Opening day for the public is July 26 and the parade takes place at 4 p.m. Highlight on Thursday at 1 p.m. is the performance of We Are Messengers with special guest Katy Nichole. On Saturday the public is invited to the cornhole tournament, a chili cook-off and ice cream competition. For more information, visit eddycountyfair.com.
Ruidoso
July 27
Movie Night at the Pool
As part of the Movie Night at the Pool program, the village of Ruidoso Parks and Recreation department is showing the movie "The Bad Guys" (2022 comedy/adventure) at the municipal swimming pool at 515 Sudderth St. Tickets will be sold at the door. Concessions will be open. Kids under 11 years must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 575-257-5030.
Lovington
July 29-Aug. 6
Lea County Fair and PRCA Rodeo
The 86th annual Lea County Fair and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo takes place at the Lea County Fairgrounds. The parade takes place Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. The theme this year is “Honoring Our Heritage.” There will be an arts and crafts showcase, carnival, live music, Xtreme Bulls bull riding, PRCA Rodeo, livestock shows, fair food and commercial vendors. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. For more information, visit leacounty.net or its Facebook event page.
Portales
August 2022
Remnant Trust exhibition
Eastern New Mexico University will host some of the most important historical documents in the world when the Remnant Trust exhibition opens at the Golden Student Success Center (GSSC) in August 2022. Remnant Trust is a public educational foundation which shares a collection of manuscripts and works dealing with individual liberty and human dignity, some of which are more than 4,000 years old. The GSSC will house 38 items on display, with individual appointments or class tours available for those who wish to have a personal experience with history. Among the items that will be available are a Vulgate Bible dated between 1240 and 1260, a 1763 edition of Plato’s Republic and a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The public will be able to physically handle and inspect the documents under librarian supervision. The event will be open to the public and free of charge. For more information, visit enmu.edu/RemnantTrust.
Gallup
Aug. 4-14
Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial celebrates 100th anniversary
Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial is one of the longest running events in New Mexico and is celebrating this year its 100th anniversary. The events take place in Red Rock Park and will be a mixture of in-person and virtual events. It includes Native American and Indigenous Tribal processions and performance showcases, rodeo events, the annual Ceremonial Queen and Princess pageants, juried art show, on opening night a wine gala, a virtual artisans market, 5K run/walk, parades, powwow, Navajo songs and dances, a film festival and various citywide events, including the free Gallup Stampede Country and Western Music Festival on the north stage of The Gallup Flea Market, 120 State Road 608, Aug. 13, starting at 11 a.m. The bands are local musicians from the Navajo Reservation: Reminisce Band, Diné Boyz, Fate’s Highway, Krossroad Band, AZ Dreamers, Full Country Band, Aces, Duss & The Boyz and Midnight Rhythm. For more information, visit gallupintertribalceremonial.com.
Lincoln
Aug. 5 to 7
Old Lincoln Days and "The Last Escape of Billy the Kid"
The 81st annual presentation of the folk pageant "The Last Escape of Billy the Kid" takes place in historic Lincoln. Next to the pageant, there will be a parade, entertainment for the entire family, live music, arts, crafts, food and refreshments. Tickets are available at the gate each morning starting at 10 a.m. Kids under five get in for free. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or email oldlincolntown@gmail.com.
Carlsbad
Aug. 11 to 14
Hawgfest
The 15th Annual Hawgfest is free to enter and takes place at the Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 1601 E. Greene St. It features bands like the Texas Hippie Coalition, Cruelagins, The Dirt, and Kid Cocky, to name a few. There will be some of the best tattoo artists in the country present and one of the biggest carnivals. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or hawgfest.net.
Ruidoso Downs
Aug. 12 to 14
Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival
At the fourth annual Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival attendees can enjoy live chile roasting, sampling New Mexico's beer, wine and spirits. There will be vendors and live music. The festival takes place in the Santa Fe Furniture Event Center at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, 26225 US Hwy 70 E. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or call 575-378-4440.
Alamogordo
Aug. 20
Otero County Heritage Festival and Street Dance
Flickinger Center for Performing Arts presents the annual Otero County Heritage Festival and Street Dance. The event takes place in front of the center, downtown, 1100 block of New York Avenue, from 4 to 10 p.m. There will be live entertainment, historical documentaries, kids’ activities, carnival games, cultural performers, street dancers and food trucks. New Mexico legends Felix y Los Gatos will end the night with a live performance. Kids 10 and under get in free of charge. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com.
Lovington
Aug. 20
Family Fun Day — Dinosaurs
The Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N. Lovington Hwy., presents its Family Fun Day — Dinosaurs. Kids can learn about New Mexico’s state fossil, the coelophysis, and what New Mexico was like 225 million years ago during the Triassic Period. Participants will be able to make their own fossil dig site to take home. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmjc.edu/museum.
Carlsbad
Aug. 26 and 27
United States Firefighter Challenge
Firefighters from around the country will converge in Carlsbad to compete in the globally recognized annual Firefighter Challenge, downtown Carlsbad in the Main Street District. The public, along with aspiring firefighters, are invited to attend this free, family friendly event. During the event, the new Charity Relay Challenge takes place on Saturday at 9 a.m. The relay is a fundraiser for local charities. Five-person relay teams will go head-to-head. Teams will simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting. For more information, visit charityrelaychallenge.org.
Artesia
Aug. 27
Clays Crusher Sporting Clays Fun Shoot
Artesia Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Clays Crusher Sporting Clays Fun Shoot at the Eddy County Shooting Range. This shoot is for all ages, of all skill levels. Shooters must provide their own shells, and eye and ear protection is required. Every shooter will go to 12 stations, which includes a total of 70 targets. Lunch and a complimentary shooter gift is also included with every entry. Additionally, shooters will have a chance to win prizes during the event. For more information, visit artesiachamber.com.
Albuquerque
Aug. 28
Free IATSE Film and TV EXPO
The filmmakers union IATSE Local 480 invites the public to its film and TV expo at the IATSE Local 480 Training Center, 8340 Washington Place, NE Albuquerque. For more information, visit IATSElocal480.com.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 2-7
Free Shady Pines Chamber Players concert
Join the Shady Pines Chamber Players celebrating their 10th anniversary jubilee with a daily garden stroll concert at Shady Pines, 200 Fox Ave., facing Wren Place. The event is free; however, donations are encouraged. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, call Suzannah Cox at 361-557-1960 or email shadypinestwigs@gmail.com.
Lovington
Sept. 10
Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup
The Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N. Lovington Hwy., presents its Family Fun Day — Staked Plains Roundup. Kids can learn about what it was like to be a homesteader or cowboy in the early 20th century. Windmills, barbed wire and cattle were some of the tools of the trade while battling drought, insects and lack of building materials. Kids learn about the history and science behind early ranching in New Mexico, and make some fun art projects too. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or nmjc.edu/museum.
Alamogordo
Sept. 16-18
White Sands Balloon & Music Festival
The annual White Sands Balloon & Music Festival takes place at Ed Brabson Balloon Park. Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday at 5 a.m., for the hot air balloon mass ascension at 7 a.m. Live music is provided on Friday by Justin Kemp, Curtis Grimes and Giovannie & The Hired Guns. On Saturday, live music is provided by Teague Brothers Band, Logan Ryan Band, Mason Lively, Triston Marez and Micky and the Motorcars. A balloon glow is scheduled at 7:35 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and the Runyon Ranch Petting Zoo. For more information, visit balloonmusicfestival.com or its Facebook page.
Carlsbad
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The first Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Brethren of the Sunken Skull will be pulling up to port along the river and will be bringing pirates, comedy shows, sword fights and shenanigans. Vendors with handmade crafts or sellers with thematic wares are welcome to apply. For more information, email vendors@caverncityrenfest.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Santa Fe
Oct. 1 and 2
Santa Fe Harvest Festival
The 50th Annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival takes place at the 200-acre living history museum El Rancho de las Golondrinas. More than 30 historic buildings are set against the backdrop of huge cottonwoods. Visitors learn how a traditional red chile ristra is made, stomp grapes by foot, make corn husk crafts; there will be a petting zoo and a large pumpkin patch. Vendors include local craftsmen and artists. The museum grounds are located at 334 Los Piños Road. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.