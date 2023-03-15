From trauma to healing others — Las Vegas massacre survivor reimagines herself as energy healer
Have you ever wondered who the vendors are attending festivals and conventions? What their stories are? One of the more colorful vendor booths of the UFOXPO last weekend belonged to Shannon Leischner and Wes Even. They have a concept that — as far as they know — is unique. It combines the art of body painting, or rather temporary ink tattooing, with energy healing.
Asked how Leischner came to this unusual work, she said that it began with a brutal encounter with a gunman that turned a Las Vegas music festival in 2017 into a massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in the United States in modern history.
The single mother of three boys was not supposed to be at the concert at all, she said. She was visiting friends at the time, and when these friends — a couple — got into an argument, they gave her their tickets. She said that if the couple would have been there, they may have been killed. “It was five years ago,” Leischner said. “I was hit in the stomach — miraculously saved to stay here and begin to create new endeavors.”
These new endeavors were in complete opposite to her former life. Listed in Who’s Who’s Among American Business Women, California of 2007, Leischner had a career that others may only dream of. She was an adjunct professor at the California State University, Dominguez Hills; she taught business relations and interpersonal skills and belonged to an elite training group, being invited by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December 2013 to teach business administration and public relations to UAE police officers and government officials. After teaching successfully in the UAE, the Jordanian government offered her a position as well, she said.
All this came to a stop after the events in Las Vegas.
While Leischner’s physical wounds healed, the trauma stayed with her until the shutdown during the pandemic. She said, “(The pandemic) actually was the best thing, because it gave me time to create my own self-authenticity, to really look at how I arrived where I arrived in my life. So I took that time to heal myself and came out stronger at the end. That is what we are supposed to do. When you’re given lemons, you make lemonade. Not everybody does that.”
Being fascinated with the paranormal, she became an angelic communicator and a psychic medium.
When Leischner met Even, her agent encouraged them to begin a new venture, which brought them to Roswell. Even moved from Brazil to California in pursuit of his music career, however, he is a visual artist too. He creates the tattoo stencils and paints the color shades with an air brush — some are his own designs, others are custom-made or chosen from a pre-made selection. Leischner is in charge of the energy healing aspect she infuses into the paint. Their brand name is straightforward: “Infusion Airbrush Tattoo.”
Leischner has a message for others who have experienced trauma, pain or are suffering: “I always say, who you are is not what’s happened to you in your past, but it’s how you pick yourself up and move forward from. This is what we’re doing, we’re moving forward from not only the pandemic, but things that happened to us in our lives. We’re making it happen.”
Leischner and Even said that they are planning to return to Roswell for the UFO Festival in the summer.
Christina Stock may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.