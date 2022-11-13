Chaves County Extension presents its Christmas showcase
New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Chaves County Extension Council invite residents of Chaves County and the surrounding area to the annual Christmas showcase at the Eastern New Mexico State fairgrounds inside its Hobson Hall, previously known as The Pavilion.
This year the theme is “A Family Country Christmas,” and tickets are available for either the 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. program on Nov. 15.
Tamara Schubert is the family consumer science educator for NMSU in Chaves County. She said about the event program, “The Christmas Showcase committee is made up of 10 individuals through our extension clubs, and they go through and present how to make anything from simple sewing gifts to home decor for the holidays, simple things you can give as gifts and then food. It’s a way to teach some hands-on activities that they can take with them. They get a whole booklet of information and step-by-step instructions on how to make all the activities and then they get to sample some of the recipes of the book (booklet). The booklet is about 70 pages, so it’s got a lot of fun activities in it.
“It’s a great afternoon or evening spent with friends. Come see and listen to the presenters walk you through some great DIY ideas. Enjoy some refreshments and great door prizes,” she said.
Asked about the afternoon and evening program, Schubert said, “We average about 250 to 300 people, so we try to get them in two different groups. But it also lets those who may be retired come during the day when it’s not dark outside and then it’s the option to come after work.”
Schubert said that there is no deadline on getting the tickets at their office, 200 E. Chisum St., Suite 4.
“They (the public) can buy tickets at the door. If they buy tickets ahead of time, they can write their information on the back of the ticket and it gets them into the drawing for door prizes. We do good old-fashioned paper tickets. They are not available online,” she said.
For more information, call 575-622-3210.