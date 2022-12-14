Cordon Bleu
A festive dinner doesn’t have to be pricy or complicated. I encountered the dish Cordon Bleu for the first time in Switzerland when I was a kid. Translated it means “blue ribbon” and it originates from the Swiss chef of the captain of the steamboat “Bremen.” The captain’s name was Leopold Ziegenbein — a sailor through and through — he loved hearty food, but especially Swiss cheese. In 1929 and 1933 he won the “Blue Ribbon” when he made the crossing of the Atlantic in under five days, a record at the time. To celebrate, he asked his Swiss chef to make a special dish with cheese. Unfortunately, the chef had already cut veal in preparation for the feast and had to come up with something. This something was Cordon Bleu, where he stuffed the veal with cheese and ham. While you may use veal or chicken, I used in my recipe pork:
Ingredients:
Serves four
4 pork tenderloin
4 1 oz. slices Swiss Gruyère cheese
4 1 oz slices ham
Salt, pepper and Hungarian paprika
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs or other bread crumbs
2 eggs
1/4 cups heavy cream
Preparation:
If your tenderloin slices aren’t butterflied, do it now, careful not to cut completely through. Put the first piece between two sheets of wax paper or parchment paper and use the flat end of a meat mallet or a heavy rolling pin to pound the pork tenderloin into thin steaks about 1/4 inch thick. Careful that you don’t rip the flesh or the cheese may escape during the frying.
Add salt, pepper and paprika and rub in evenly on both sides of the flattened pork chops. Add a slice of ham and cheese in the center and fold over. Close the open sides with three to four wooden toothpicks.
Add 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp black pepper to the flour and whisk it so there are no clumps remaining and put on a large plate. Place the beaten egg with the heavy cream in a deeper bowl, followed by the bread crumbs on another plate.
Carefully pick up the stuffed pork and lightly coat each side in the flour mixture, shake off extra flour, then dip in the egg mixture, followed by the panko bread crumbs to coat. Let rest for 5 minutes.
While the breaded pork rests, preheat the oven stove to 325F and heat the vegetable oil in a large oven-safe skillet or dutch oven and heat over medium-high heat on the top of the stove.
Once the oil is hot, place the pork in the skillet and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side to form a golden brown crust.
Move the skillet into the oven for an additional 7 to 10 minutes or until cooked through — cooking time depends on the thickness of the pork and the oven.
Serve with potatoes or fries and salad.