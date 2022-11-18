Alamogordo
Nov. 19
Car Show
Christ Community Church, 2960 N. Scenic Drive, is holding its sixth annual car show beginning at 8 a.m. The show is supporting Current Youth, the church’s student ministry for grades 6-12. It is free to attend for the general public. There will be a silent auction, breakfast and lunch. To register a vehicle, visit christcommunityalamo.org.
Carlsbad
Nov. 19
Horns-N-Heels Team Roping Series
Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse presents Horns-N-Heels Team Roping Series, which takes place at the Eddy County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 1601 E. Greene St., at 10 a.m. For more information, email ecsparena@gmail.com, call 575-706-1971 or find them on Facebook for updates and postings.
Alamogordo
Nov. 20
Reptile program
The Island of Misfit Morphs presents its reptile program at the Alameda Park Zoo, 1021 N. White Sands Blvd., inside the education building, at 2 p.m. It’s a hands-on program. For more information, call 575-439-4290 or visit ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Carlsbad
Nov. 25 to Dec. 31
Christmas on the Pecos
Tickets are now available for Christmas on the Pecos holiday boat tours. The 40-minute tours depart from the turn-of-the-century Pecos River Park and travel down the Pecos River along displays of illuminated islands, boat docks and backyards. For more information, visit christmasonthepecos.com.
Carlsbad
Nov. 26
Electric Light Parade
This year’s Electric Light Parade starts at 7 p.m. Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. on Mermod and Alameda streets at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call Carlsbad MainStreet at 575-628-3768 or Keep Carlsbad Beautiful at 575-302-7665.
Cloudcroft
Nov. 26 and Dec. 17
Santaland
The Cloudcroft Light Opera Company presents Santaland at the Zenith Park Pavillon. The public is invited to an old-fashioned Christmas in the mountains at 4 p.m., which includes a bonfire with marshmallows, hot chocolate and cider, holiday music and games with prizes. Santa arrives at 5 p.m. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com.
Ruidoso
Nov. 26
Turkey Trot
Put on your running shoes for the annual 5K Ruidoso Turkey Trot, a fun run/walk on the Links Trail near the dog park at White Mountain Recreation Complex, 685 Hull Road, at 8:30 a.m. Entrance fee is one or more cans of food to support the Lincoln County Food Bank. For more information, visit ruidosoparksandrec.com or call 575-257-5030.
Artesia
Nov. 29
A Carpenters’ Christmas
The longest running Carpenters’ tribute in North America is coming to the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. The concert is part of their 12-year anniversary tour. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece backing band are keeping The Carpenters’ holiday traditions alive and bringing their unforgettable Christmas songs to stage. Based on the music of The Carpenters’ two holiday albums and Christmas variety shows, this fun and heartwarming show features “Merry Christmas Darling” and the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” It’s a holiday concert that spreads joy and cheer to all. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or call 575-746-4212 or 575-495-5562.
