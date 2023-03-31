Artesia Arts Council presents St. Street Ballet's "Jungle Book."

Artesia
April 4
Ballet "The Jungle Book"
Artesia Arts Council presents, St. Street Ballet "Jungle Book" — a dazzling adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic collection of stories. The complexities of the jungle and the personalities of its creatures come alive through movement, music and dynamic storytelling. The ballet takes place at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Artesia
March 31 and April 1
Free Main Event Car Show & Cruise
Artesia Car Enthusiasts, the Artesia Chamber of Commerce and Artesia MainStreet bring you the 24th Annual Main Event Car Show & Cruise at Heritage Plaza, starting at 3 p.m. Last year's record number of cars is sure to be beat this year, as areas for vehicle display is expanded, more food vendors are added, as well as a tractor row and even a "bike boulevard." Join in as downtown Artesia transforms into one of the hottest spots for car enthusiasts, residents and visitors. People come together to enjoy a weekend filled with cruising, friendly competition and lots of fun for the whole family. The best part is that it is free to attend. To register and for more information, visit artesiachamber.com.
Las Cruces
March 31-April 2
Las Cruces Space Festival
The Las Cruces Space Festival includes an art show at Mesilla Valley Mall, 275 Downtown Mall, on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The festival includes events at the Challenger Learning Center, 505 S. Main St., New Mexico State University presents its Astronomy and Spaceflight Night and open house in the O'Donnell Hall on campus, 1220 Stewart St.; showing of the film "Contact" with Jodie Foster at the Rio Grande Theater. The Plaza de Las Cruces is on Saturday at 10 a.m. in STEAM mode for hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math activities for all ages. There will be also a Space and STEAM themed costume competition. Other venues join in the festival with a space game night and a space quiz. The last highlight will be Moon Gazing on the Plaza at 7:30 p.m., which is organized by the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces. For more information, visit lcspacefestival.com.
Artesia
By April 1
Southeast New Mexico's Got Talent
The Artesia General Hospital Foundation presents: Southeast New Mexico's Got Talent. They are looking for artists to donate an art piece for a silent auction and musicians to perform and compete for a chance to win up to $1,500. Artists may submit their information by April 1. Musicians may submit a two minute audition video, along with contact information, by April 1. The event itself will take place June 17 at the Estelle H. Yates Auditorium, with more details to come. For more information, email foundation@artesiageneral.com.
Artesia
April 1
Meet Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner
In association with The My Ashleah Foundation, Artesia will be hosting two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner at the Artesia High School Bulldog Pit (Gymnasium), 212 S. 13th St. This is a free event open to the public, although you must have a ticket to get in the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. To reserve a ticket and for more information, call the Artesia Chamber of Commerce at 575-746-2744 or drop in and see them at 107 N. First St.
Ruidoso
April 1
Pop Up Pet and Plant Lovers fundraiser
Shop and support animal welfare in New Mexico. The pop up pet and plant lovers event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Ruidoso Community Center, 501 Sudderth Drive. From pet supplies to new and used pet outfits, kennels, toys, care, gifts and plant sales, all proceeds benefits the Animal Village New Mexico, a 501c3 non-profit, that provides low-income spay-neuter programs, a pet food bank and rescue transports. A special raffle takes place as well. For more information, visit animalvillagenm.org.
Ruidoso/Mescalero
April 3
No Excuse for Child Abuse Health Fair
The Otero and Lincoln County Child Abuse Awareness Health Fair "No Excuse for Child Abuse" takes place from 2 to 6 p.m., in the banquet room of the Inn of the Mountain Gods. Booths for local resources and child abuse prevention information will be available. Visitors are encouraged to show support by wearing blue. There will be giveaways and free blue pinwheels. For more information, contact The Counseling Center at outreach@tcc-nm.org or call 575-488-2500.
Magdalena
April 3
Buttercup concert
Kind of Small Array, 106 N. Main St., invites the public to a concert with Buttercup — an evening of storytelling, art and music. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 7 p.m. Buttercup, a life-affirming art-rock band from Texas, has written hundreds of original songs considered “jangly art rock for the left side of the brain.” Since 2004, the band has released seven full-length recordings and a DVD documentary. They have toured the U.S., and have shared the stage with Jonathan Richman, Elliott Smith, Rhett Miller (the Old 97s), Ian Moore, Jad Fair, The Apples in Stereo, Salim Nourallah, Huey Lewis and the News, Foreigner and Willie Nelson. For more information, call 210-473-9062 or visit Kind of Small Array's Facebook page.
Portales
April 6
Eastern New Mexico University Student Research and Creativity Conference
The 49th Annual Eastern New Mexico Student Research and Creativity Conference will feature Rosalyn Hobson Hargraves from the National Science Foundation as the keynote speaker at their banquet. The conference is hosted in the Eastern New Mexico University Campus Union Building Ballroom, featuring poster sessions from 9 a.m. to noon. Paper sessions happen from 1 to 3 p.m. in the College of Business and the Jack Williamson Liberal Arts Building, with the banquet to follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Campus Union Building Ballroom. The university is located at 1500 S. Ave. K. For more information, contact Juchao Yan at Juchao.yan@enmu.edu or visit enmu.edu.
Alamogordo
April 6-20
Recycled Art Contest
The 5th Annual Recycled Art Contest takes place at White Sands Mall, 3199 N. White Sands Blvd. Entry is free. Create your own masterpiece out of recycled materials, it must be at least 75% recycled. One entry per person. Bring your art to the mall management office by April 20 at 5 p.m. The artwork will be displayed in the mall starting April 21 for a public vote. Winners will be announced on April 27. There are two categories, adult and youth. First place and second place winner in each category get rewarded with a cash prize. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Alamogordo
April 8
Easter in the Park
The city of Alamogordo invites the public to its free Easter in the Park, Washington Park, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Fort Stanton
April 8
Living History at the Fort
Travel back in time to the 19th century and get a taste of what military life was like at Fort Stanton. The events kicks off at 10 a.m. with raising of the Colors; followed by a 19th century breakfast demonstration, tour of the German internment camp, lunch demonstration, artillery and infantry drills — no weapons fired, and ends with lowering the Colors at 3 p.m. Between 1 and 4 p.m., young visitors can enjoy games and meet the Easter bunny. Hunt for the golden egg and win a culture pass. Fort Stanton is located at 104 Kit Carson Road. For more information, visit fortstanton.org or call 575-354-0341.
Hagerman
April 8
Easter Egg Hunt
The Hagerman Fire Protection District is sponsoring Hagerman's Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Hagerman City Park at 10 a.m. sharp. 4,000 eggs will be hidden that include cash prizes and candy. There are four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. For more information, call Hagerman Fire Department's chief Tim Peterson at 208-837-4552 or 208-539-6546; or call the department's assistant chief Dan Nelson at 208-837-4552 or 208-539-9796.
Cloudcroft
April 8
Easter Egg Hunt
The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at the Zenith Park. After the hunt, join in for duck races, egg toss and pin the tail on the bunny. For more information, email coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.
La Luz
April 8
Easter events
Nichols Ranch and Orchards, 236 Cottonwood Canyon, are inviting the public to its Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, vendors, food trucks and music. For more information, visit nicholsranchandorchards.com or call 575-430-7953.
Alto
April 16
The Jungle Book
Water, Air, Earth, and Fire, the four natural elements, intertwine in this dazzling adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic. State Street Ballet’s original production of "The Jungle Book" has dazzled audiences from coast to coast! The company of 20 professional dancers will incorporate a dozen area student dancers at Spencer Theatre for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road. The performance begins at 2 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Hobbs
April 21-23
Gus Macker Tournament
The 2023 Gus Macker 3 on 3 Tournament takes place at 300 E. Broadway St. Registration are on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. First games begin on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. There will be a food court, dunk contest and three point contest. For more information, visit macker.com or call 575-397-9291.
Alamogordo
April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Carlsbad
April 28-30 and May 5-7
"Murder's in the Heir"
The Carlsbad Community Theatre, 4713 National Parks Hwy., invites the public to its performances of the entertaining "Clue"-like "Murder's in the Heir," written by Billy St. John and directed by Lawanda Scholl. Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity and motive to commit the unseen murder. It's up to the audience to decide who actually did it. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carlsbadnmtheatre.com.
Espanola
July 22
Lowrider Day De Española
The Lowriders of Española invite the public to share New Mexico's culture at the Lowrider Day De Española, Plaza de Española, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a cruise, vendors and free entertainment. Mayor John Ramon Vigil will read a public proclamation after the cruise. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710, ext. 309.