Capitan
July 1-4
Smokey Bear Stampede
The 66th Annual Smokey Bear Stampede takes place at the rodeo grounds, 100 Fifth St., with nightly open rodeos, daily ranch rodeos, team roping, trick riding performances and nightly dances in the Fletcher Hall Building. Rodeo tickets will be available at the gate only. The village of Capitan hosts its Fourth of July Parade on July 3 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit smokeybearstampede.com and villageofcapitan.org.
Hobbs
July 1
Fourth of July fireworks display
The City of Hobbs will hosts its annual 4th of July fireworks display at the Hobbs Industrial Air Park, 5425 Jack Gomez Blvd. According to the city’s press release, July 1 is due to availability of fireworks vendors. The gate opens at 7:45 p.m. Movies Under the Stars begins at sundown. Intermission will follow the movie prior to the fireworks show. For more information, visit the City of Hobbs Facebook page or call 575-397-9291.
Ruidoso Downs
July 1-3
Ruidoso Downs Red Wine & Brews Festival
There will be more than 10 wineries and breweries offering their craft beer, wine, ciders and spirits — all from New Mexico. On Friday, live music is provided at 2 p.m. by the band Moonstone and at 6 p.m. by Jhett Black. On Saturday, live music is provided at noon by the band Moonstone, at 3 p.m. by Rich Chorné and at 6 p.m. by the Yarbrough Band. On Sunday, live music is provided at noon by the duo Jhett and Ginger and at 2 p.m. by the Yarbrough Band. The festival takes place at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, 26225 U.S. Highway 70 E. For more information, visit raceruidoso.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Mescalero
July 1-4
Mescalero Apache Ceremonial and Rodeo
The annual Mescalero Apache Ceremonial and Rodeo event includes traditional and non-traditional dances, arts and crafts, nightly Dance of the Apache Maidens and Dance of the Mountain Gods. The rodeo starts at 1 p.m. each day and Monday there's a wild horse race. The 42nd Annual Mescalero Celebration Parade on Saturday has the theme “Every Child Matters” and begins at 10 a.m. Children under 5 years old get in for free. For more information, visit mescaleroapachetribe.com.
Artesia
July 2 and 4
Fourth of July festivities
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce invites the public on Saturday to its Firecracker Golf Scramble at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the Artesia Country Club. At noon, the Big Rig Truck Rodeo takes place at the Artesia Training Academy. On Monday at 7 a.m. the Star-Spangled Dash takes place at Jaycee Park. At 8 a.m. registration begins for Volleyball Tournament/Pool Play at 9 a.m. at Jaycee Park. The 4th of July Parade takes place at 9 a.m. around Eagle Draw Park. At 4 p.m. the Top Dog Cornhole Tournament takes place at Jaycee Park. At around 9 p.m. the Artesia Fireworks Extravaganza takes place over Jaycee Park; tune in to 93.7 fm for music choreographed to the show.
Cloudcroft
July 2 and 3
July Jamboree Arts & Crafts Show celebrates 40th anniversary
The 40th annual Cloudcroft July Jamboree Arts & Crafts Show takes place in Zenith Park behind the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce. Artists from all over the Southwest will be attending. More than 50 vendors, including food vendors, have signed up. Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 575-682-2733, visit coolcloudcroft.com or its Facebook event page.
Dexter
July 2
Fourth of July festivities
While there will be no fireworks over Lake Van, Dexter will have Fourth of July festivities, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The Lake Van Car Show by Street Customs will take place, there will be live music, prizes, a play area for kids and a food eating contest.
Alamogordo
July 4
Independence Day Parade
Alamogordo's Independence Day Parade has the theme this year, "America the Beautiful." The parade will start at 10 a.m. on its regular route, beginning at 10th Street and Oregon Avenue and ending at 10th Street and New York Avenue. For more information or entry forms, visit alamogordo.com.
Cloudcroft
July 4
‘Faith and Freedom’ parade
The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its 4th of July parade. This year’s theme is “Faith and Freedom.” The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Burro Avenue. Fireworks are not allowed in the Lincoln National Forest. For more information, call 575-682-2733, coolcloudcroft.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Lincoln
July 4
Michael Martin Murphey concert
Singer, songwriter and historian Michael Martin Murphey is bringing his show “Renegade Serenade on Billy The Kid Trail” to the pageant grounds of historic Lincoln. The gate opens at 7 p.m. Performing with him is Grammy Award-nominated Ryan Murphey, his son. Food trucks will be on site. For more information, visit michaelmartinmurphey.com.
Lovington
Fourth of July festivities
July 4 and 5
The Lovington Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its July 4th Parade for Liberty at 10 a.m. The parade will pass by Goodlife Senior Living Lovington, proceed forward and go east on Avenue D, south on Main Street to Avenue K and straight to Chaparral Park for the annual Party in the Park, which will include vendors, crafts and a car show. The car show will be on both days. There will be food trucks on site. On July 4 at 8 a.m. a basketball and volleyball tournament takes place in Chaparral Park, there will be a Slip N’ Slide Kickball tournament at 2 p.m. and a cornhole tournament at 5 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Fort Stanton
July 5-20
Roger Taylor Memorial Trail Ride
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Roswell Field Office is hosting the American Endurance Ride Conference’s (AERC) Roger Taylor Memorial Trail Ride at the Rob Jaggers Campground near Fort Stanton. The ride will be based out of the campground. The campground is occupied on a first come, first served basis. During this event, the BLM recommends other camping areas within the Fort Stanton-Snowy River Cave National Conservation Area. These include the Cave Canyon Campground and other dispersed camping opportunities. Additionally, the Valley of Fires Recreation Area, the Carrizozo Land Access Area on the west side of the Valley of Fires, and the Three Rivers Petroglyph Site Campground will be open for recreational use. For more information, visit blm.gov/visit or call 575-627-0272. For more information on the nonprofit group AERC, email office@aerc.org or visit aerc.org.
Ruidoso
July 22 to 24
Ruidoso Art Festival
The 51st annual Ruidoso Art & Wine Festival takes place at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. This is a juried fine arts show featuring more than 100 of the nation's most talented artists showcasing a broad spectrum of mediums, showcasing collectible art and jewelry. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Artesia
July 26-30
Eddy County Fair
The annual Eddy County Fair headliner this year is Aaron Watson. He will perform on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. Opening day for the public is July 26 and the parade takes place at 4 p.m. Highlight on July 30 will be the cornhole tournament, a chili cook-off and ice cream competition. For more information, visit eddycountyfair.com.
Portales
August 2022
Remnant Trust exhibition
Eastern New Mexico University will host some of the most important historical documents in the world when the Remnant Trust exhibition opens at the Golden Student Success Center (GSSC) in August 2022. Remnant Trust is a public educational foundation which shares a collection of manuscripts and works dealing with individual liberty and human dignity, some of which are more than 4,000 years old. The GSSC will house 38 items on display, with individual appointments or class tours available for those who wish to have a personal experience with history. Among the items that will be available are a Vulgate Bible dated between 1240 and 1260, a 1763 edition of Plato’s Republic and a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The public will be able to physically handle and inspect the documents under librarian supervision. The event will be open to the public and free of charge. For more information, visit enmu.edu/RemnantTrust.
Ruidoso Downs
Aug. 12 to 14
Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival
At the fourth annual Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival attendees can enjoy live chile roasting, sampling New Mexico's beer, wine and spirits. There will be vendors and live music. The festival takes place in the Santa Fe Furniture Event Center at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, 26225 US Hwy 70 E. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or call 575-378-4440.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 2-7
Free Shady Pines Chamber Players concert
Join the Shady Pines Chamber Players celebrating their 10th anniversary jubilee with a daily garden stroll concert at Shady Pines, 200 Fox Ave., facing Wren Place. The event is free; however, donations are encouraged. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, call Suzannah Cox at 361-557-1960 or email shadypinestwigs@gmail.com.
Carlsbad
Sept 30-Oct. 1
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The first Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Brethren of the Sunken Skull will be pulling up to port along the river and will be bringing pirates, comedy shows, sword fights and shenanigans. Vendors with handmade crafts or sellers with thematic wares are welcome to apply. For more information, email vendors@caverncityrenfest.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Santa Fe
Oct. 1 and 2
Santa Fe Harvest Festival
The 50th Annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival takes place at the 200-acre living history museum El Rancho de las Golondrinas. More than 30 historic buildings are set against the backdrop of huge cottonwoods. Visitors learn how a traditional red chile ristra is made, stomp grapes by foot, make corn husk crafts; there will be a petting zoo and a large pumpkin patch. Vendors include local craftsmen and artists. The museum grounds are located at 334 Los Piños Road. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
