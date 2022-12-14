Stories about holiday traditions and their origins
While New Mexico families get together during the weeks before Christmas to light luminarias (or farolitos), as children hang up their stockings and adults sip on their eggnog, other countries and cultures celebrate the season as well. Of course, many traditions are known in the states because they were brought here by the first pioneers and immigrants. However, there are many unique traditions that were left behind in the old world and forgotten by their American descendants. The following are some of the most charming traditions families might want to include again; other traditions might be better left out because they are plain scary or simply impossible.
Austria’s Salzburg
Salzburg may just be the most charming city in Austria, with its Fortress Hohensalzburg rising above the heart of the old Baroque part of the city. The fortress is a prime example between Salzburg’s charm and the fierce nature of its people. It was built in 1077 by Archbishop Gebhard to protect the principality and the archbishops from hostile attacks — it is the biggest fully preserved castle in central Europe and has never been breached.
The arrival of Advent marks the beginning of an especially beautiful tradition in the town that salt built. "Salzburg" literally means Salt Fortress and mining salt from the mountains brought early wealth to its citizens. The Christmas markets around and within the city are still put up in the old traditional style: little wooden booths feature anything from mulled wine, beeswax candles, wooden toys, with the scent of roasted chestnuts and mulled wine framed by the famous Salzburg Advent concerts. After all, Salzburg is known as a city of music, where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Joseph Mohr were born.
An assistant priest, Mohr wrote the lyrics to “Silent Night” and Franz Xaver Gruber composed the song that they wanted to perform in 1818 in the little chapel outside of Salzburg. Gruber was a choirmaster and would perform on the chapel’s organ. Unfortunately, when they were ready to perform the organ didn’t work, so Gruber performed the song on a guitar and both men sang the lyrics. From then on, the song traveled around the world and became part of the traditional Christmas in many homes and communities.
Then there is the rather scary and darker side of Christmas tradition in and around Salzburg: Krampus and Perchten roam the forests and towns from November to Saint Nikolaus’ Day on Dec. 6. These two erie and wild characters are part of centuries-old folk customs that are still kept alive in this part of Austria.
The Krampus creatures are following Saint Nicolaus and are there to scare misbehaving children. They wear shaggy goat pelts and hand-carved wooden, terrifying masks, with tongues sticking out. Attached to the mask is a set of heavy horns from a butchered goat. You can hear the Krampus characters coming from afar, because their heavy bells echo through the Alpine valleys and Salzburg’s streets during the parades. Carrying large switches, they hunt not only children, but adults, smacking them on the legs and butts.
The nature of the Percht characters goes back to before Christianity arrived in the region. The masks are huge, google-eyed and animal-like, with several horns of various animals attached. Their fur resembles sheep pelts and they are often accompanied by “witches” carrying horsetail whips. Legend has it that the Perchts were to scare away the dark spirits of winter. They were also welcomed as symbols of fertility.
Norway’s villages
Norway turns into a snowy winter wonderland during Christmas and with the country being so close to the North Pole, in the deep of winter one can only get a glimpse of the sun for an hour at most. Understandably, light plays an important role in celebrating Christmas.
Windows are decorated with traditionally made Christmas stars. These stars are made out of wood and paper, carved or cut into mosaic shapes to let the light of a candle shine through. Christmas unites Christian and mythical traditions in this country. For example, Julenisse is found in most homes — it is a small household spirit with a red cap and a long white beard. Jule means Christmas and Nisse is an elf. The belief in household spirits has a long tradition in all Scandinavian countries, and every farm and home was believed to have one or more.
Germany as well had a character like it, the Heinzelmann. These little spirits performed chores such as grooming horses, hanging up the washing, carrying bales of hay and fixing shoes much more effectively than any human. The Scandinavian Nisse became in the 1840s the bearer of Christmas presents in stories and poems told to children. Since then, they were called Julenisse — Christmas-elves. These elves didn’t return to the North Pole, instead they would return to live in forests, fields or streams. This legend changed when it arrived in the U.S. With the emerging Father Christmas stories, the red-capped friendly old Nisse turned into Santa Claus, the “jolly old Elf.”
Switzerland’s Zürich
Switzerland’s Christmas markets are famous for their variety and mix of tradition with modern comfort. In Zürich, one of the largest Christmas markets are housed in its main train station. Even if there is heavy snow and cold weather, visitors and travelers stay toasty and dry inside before heading to their destination. The highlight of this huge market is the 32 foot tall Christmas tree. With the energy crises looming, due to Putin’s war with Ukraine, and Switzerland joining the boycott of Russian gas, the country shows its ingenuity this year — after all, they did create the Swiss Army Knife and Swiss chocolate — visitors are invited to generate energy for the Christmas lights by pedaling electric bikes set up around the tree.
The many Christmas markets in Zürich feature alcohol-free punch for kids and mulled wine for the adults, hot food such as Swiss raclette and fondue as well as sugary treats. Just a stone’s throw from the Zürichsee lakeshore, Zürich’s “Wienachtsdorf” — or Christmas village — enchants visitors both big and small. More than 100 market stalls are grouped together to form a cheerful Christmas village against the spectacular backdrop of the Opera House.
A rather new tradition, since 2000, hardy people dress up in Santa Claus costumes and jump into the freezing-cold river Letten. After 459 feet, the teeth-chattering Santas emerge. A fundraiser since 2011, the proceeds of the event are donated to charity.
West of Zürich is a region that has an older tradition. Its origin is lost to time, but most likely is also based on pre-Christian traditions.
In the villages of Ziefen, Arboldswil and Sissach, on Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. men in dark coats, wearing bells around their necks and black top hats of more than 6 ft walk quietly through the villages, led by the only man with a white beard: the “Bäsemaa.” He holds a long spear with a rag full of coal dust. The procession, called “Nünichlingern,” walks in tune with the bells ringing from the nearby church. Any curious enough to stick their head out of the window gets “coaled.”
However, this quiet and spooky procession used to be much wilder. In the 1827 edition of the newspaper “Schweizer Bote” the editor chastises the “ungodly tradition that young men on Holy Eve are masking themselves and with shells and bells are surrounding homes and houses to irresponsibly create havoc and noise to scare little children. These ‘monsters’ throw nuts into the house to lure children out of their hiding spot behind the stove, to then break in and threaten the children that they would drag them out and away.”
The newspaper also writes that the reporter himself suffered this tradition when he was a boy and even when he recited bravely a poem was put into chains and chastised by the burliest man in the gang.
In 1930 another example showed that the next generation was just as wild. Reports by the local priests say that young “Nünichlinger” groups were rampaging through the villages of Arboldwil and Läufelfingen with cowbells and chains. They would run after boys and girls, tie them up or dunk them in the village well. They would walk into the houses to scare the children, while throwing nuts and wood carvings on the floor. To appease them, the homeowners gave them liquor and food.
Historians and researchers haven’t found any details about the “Nünichlinger” origin, only that “… the tradition has been handed down from generation to generation and belongs to those villages, unlikely to ever change.”
India
One widespread Christmas tradition in southern India is to put a burning earthen lamp on the roof. This practice symbolizes that Jesus is the light of the world. In northwest India, the Christians narrate the Christmas story and sing melodious carols in their own dialects. In some areas in southwest India, Christian devotees go on a fast from Dec. 1 until the midnight mass service on Dec. 24.
One of the most commonly used adornments during festivals in India is a lantern. It instantly brightens up the house and turns it into a sight to behold. During Christmas, people flock to the markets to purchase star and angel-shaped lanterns to decorate their homes with.
Japan
The holiday season in Japan seems to be celebrated the exact opposite way as it is in western countries. In Japan, Christmas is the time for friends and couples to have parties, make plans to meet up for dinner and celebrate as much as they can. New Year is the time of the year when all members of the family come together to eat before going to church.
A fun fact about the holiday season in Japan is that Christmas Eve is the most romantic time of the year. It’s the Japanese version of Valentine’s Day. As a matter of fact, if you don’t have a date on Christmas Eve, you won’t want to be seen alone in public. Japanese couples book dinners at romantic restaurants, the stores sell romantic Christmas gifts and the streets are decorated to perfection to embody Japan’s most romantic day.
While the U.S. is a melting pot of traditions, the U.S. returned the favor with a new tradition that started in Japan in 1974. A certain fast food restaurant chain, specializing in fried chicken, kicked off a Christmas marketing campaign that was so popular that it became part of Japan's culture. Since then, every Christmas an estimated 3.6 million Japanese families get their holiday meal from that fried chicken restaurant. The demand is so high that people start placing their orders for the special Christmas menu six weeks in advance. The wait in line on Christmas Day is so long that it takes hours for people to get their meal.
Another tradition that was brought in from Europe are the Christmas markets. From the north to the south, Japan hosts typical Christmas markets from the beginning to the end of the winter season. One of the markets, the Tokyo Christmas Market, is sponsored by the German Tourism Association and the German Embassy. Then there is Tokyo Disneyland which features “Christmas Fantasy,” which includes stories with the popular characters that were created by Walt Disney.
Finland’s Lapland
Lapland is the northernmost region of Finland and is known for its incredible, year-round light phenomena and vast arctic nature. The land of the indigenous Sámi people, known as Sámi homeland or Sápmi, also crosses the northern part of the region. During the weeks before Christmas, Finns like to take things slow and enjoy the company of loved ones — with a side of Glögi (the Finnish version of mulled wine with various berries and almonds) and sauna.
For most, Christmas preparations in Finland start by deciding where to spend it. At home with family is a common choice, but some families rent a cottage or villa in the countryside.
The Finnish city of Oulu is home to one of the most charming Christmas markets, the Tiernatori, which is held in the heart of the city. Booths are filled with handmade Christmas products and traditional fare such as knit gloves and hats, woodwork and decorations each December. The market also shows a unique Nordic retelling of the classic Christmas carol, “We Three Kings,” on the Rotuaari square where the market is located.
France’s Brittany
Brittany is at the northwest tip of France and is home to some of the most independent people that have their own culture, language and consider themselves Celtic.
Once widespread across much of Europe, the tradition of a Yule Log manifested itself in Brittany in the “Kef Nedeleg” — literally “Christmas trunk” in Breton. As the name suggests, this was usually a massive log or even a stump of oak or some other slow-burning local hardwood such as beech or poplar that had been specially selected and set aside for the purpose. Once hauled into the hearth, a prayer was said before the log was sprinkled with salt and water from a sacred fountain. The log would be lit just before the family set off to attend midnight mass on Christmas Eve and it was supposed to burn until the Feast of the Epiphany. The embers of the log were collected as they were believed to be able to purify water. After the log burnt to ash, the ash was placed under the beds in order to protect the home from lightning strikes and snakes until the next Christmas.
Père Noël, “Father Christmas” or Santa Clause was almost unheard of in Brittany until around the time of World War II. Instead, the infant Jesus would descend the chimney to leave a gift rewarding good behavior. The reason for the chimney entry — which was scrubbed clean — was that it was believed that all humans who walked through a doorway were stained one way or another by earthly sin.
There were other beliefs unique to Brittany: Farmers would place straw wreaths around their fruit trees in the hope of ensuring a good year’s harvest. During midnight mass, at the time of consecration, a candle was said to cast light on the spot where a hidden treasure could be found. At the same time, the water in the sacred fountains was transformed into wine.
Most likely, the belief of a hidden treasure in a shadow originates before Christianity reached Brittany, as legends talk about a menhir stone that would be raised into the air by birds. Its shadow revealed a glimpse of a secret treasure trove the menhir was guarding.
Also based on druidic beliefs that carried into Christianity was that priests could change into animals — only on Advent, of course.
Near the coastline, fishermen and their families would listen — as the church bell sounded midnight — if they could hear the chimes of the church bells of Ker-Is, the legendary sunken city of Brittany, ringing in the distance.
Upon returning home from midnight mass, the farmer would give a small piece of bread to his animals to ensure their good health over the year ahead and protect them against the bite of a rabid dog.
Spain’s Ituren
Ituren is part of the Basque region of Spain and its Christmas Eve is a dazzling mix of pagan and Christian festivities — it centers around the charcoal maker Olentzero. According to the legend, he would go from village to village to behead those who ate too much on pagan holidays. With Christianity becoming the dominant religion, the violent creature changed its character and mellowed out. In stories told to children the character became humble and kind with a generous heart who carved wooden animals, toys and dolls to bring them on his donkey to the kids in the villages. One of the stories turns him into a hero, saving children of the village from a burning house only to be killed in their stead. A light darted upwards and heavenwards with his soul. He was carried by a fairy who had raised him in the woods. She granted him everlasting life because of his sacrifice and told him to continue making toys and bringing them to children of the Basque countryside on Holy Eve.
England’s Wales:
Singing is part of Welsh culture and identity ever since bardes roamed the countryside in the 12th century and it continues so today. Visitors can find stadiums filled with thousands of rugby fans suddenly breaking out in their Welsh hymns; there are singing contests and locals grow up singing not only in schools, but parties, church, pubs and finally at funerals. It is no wonder that singing plays a big part in Welsh Christmas.
The name for Christmas in Welsh is “Y Nadolig” — and in many parts of Wales people would attend a very early church service between 3 and 6 a.m. For more than three hours men would sing in the rural churches a cappella three or four-part harmony carols during the service. Today, the tradition continues.
The day after Christmas Day is called “Gwyl San Steffan,” honoring Saint Stephen. In the past, a rather unusual tradition, unique to Wales, took place. It included the tradition of “holly-beating” or “holming.” Young men and boys would beat the unprotected arms of young women with holly branches, sometimes until they bled. In some areas it was the legs that were beaten, in others, the last person to get out of bed in the morning fell victim to the thorny plant. Today, this custom doesn’t exist anymore, fortunately for young women and those who like to sleep in.
Netherland’s and Germany’s Friesland/Fresian
The historic area of the provinces Friesland, known also as Frisia, starts in the most northeast part of the Netherlands and continues with the islands belonging to Germany in the North Sea. Being cut off from the mainland, a unique culture of fishermen developed with its own language mixing Dutch, Scandinavian and lower German words. The windswept islands have no trees, so the ingenuity of locals gave birth to a manmade “Friesen Christmas tree,” known as Jöölboom. This tree is made out of a small wooden frame, decorated with a wreath out of green twigs and figures made out of salt dough. Salt dough is a self-made modeling clay for crafting. Traditionally the salt dough figures are of a pig, a cow, a sheep, a horse, a rooster, a sailing boat and a windmill. On the bottom of the “trunk” Adam and Eve are standing underneath an apple tree with a serpent. Fresians continue this tradition and are still putting their “Jöölboom” into the windows for others to see.
East Africa’s Tanzania
About one-third of the Tanzanian population considers themselves Christian, so Christmas is a major event in their community. It remains a family-oriented festival and commercialism hasn’t touched it as much. However, often the families are split up, the young living far away in towns and cities because of work, while the parents and grandparents remain in the rural countryside.
Families frequently purchase a calf or kid goat in January, feeding and raising them over the year, to be able to feed their family in time for Christmas. Another tradition for many communities is the making of beer. Tribes develop their own brands and recipes, some are similar to beer, others rather wine-like, made from bananas and sprouted millet. On Christmas Eve, the beer and wine is brought out to be enjoyed with the dinner. On Christmas Day, many families leave their homes early for church. Children sing English and Swahili Christmas carols alongside traditional music during and after the church service.
