Lincoln
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve in Lincoln
Billy the Kid Pageant invites the public to a Christmas Eve in Lincoln. Each year friends, neighbors and families gather to prepare, place and light luminarias throughout the village. Between 5 and 6 p.m., there's time for pictures with Santa at the Community Church. At 6:30 p.m., join the non-denominational church service inside the Community Church. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Carlsbad
Until Dec. 31
Christmas on the Pecos
Tickets are now available for Christmas on the Pecos holiday boat tours. The 40-minute tours depart from the turn-of-the-century Pecos River Park and travel down the Pecos River along displays of illuminated islands, boat docks and backyards. For more information, visit christmasonthepecos.com.
Albuquerque
Until March 12, 2023
Sweet Saturday
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, invites the public to its Sweet Saturdays. Join in and explore the wonderful world of chocolate. Taste the difference between milk, dark, white and even ruby chocolate. Talk to local chocolatiers about how they work with chocolate today to create your favorite sweet treats. This is a family friendly event and is included with admission to the Museum. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” is now open. For more information, visit nmnaturalhistory.org or call 505-841-2800.
Taos
Until May 7, 2023
‘Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy’ exhibit
“Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is the featured exhibit of the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St. It is an exercise in unearthing images of the drivers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldoggers, and bronco-busters with African heritage. This exhibition balances historical narratives and archival photographs depicting life and work of the cattle drivers from the years immediately before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century, with contemporary responses from artists demonstrating Black individuals’ embodiment of the cowboy icon. “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” is meant to broaden the onlooker’s conception of what makes an American symbol and legacy, questioning a story that is deeply ingrained in popular culture. The exhibit is a combined effort by artist Nikesha Breeze, the Black Cowboy Museum, the African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center and the Harwood Museum. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org or call 575-758-9826.
Carlsbad
Jan. 13 and 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet and Celebration
The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Committee presents its and banquet at Pecos River Village Carousel, 711 Muscatel Ave., on Friday at 6 p.m. On Monday, the public is invited to participate in the march and MLK Jr. Park activities. Stating and line-up for the march is the Eddy County Courthouse at 10 a.m. There will be burritos for marchers and Kuumba Festival all afternoon. Proceeds of both events will support the MLK Jr. Scholarship effort. For more information, visit carlsbadfoundation.org.
Taos
Jan. 15
Winter Warmup for Summer Song
Celebrate Taos Opera Institute's 15th season with Metropolitan Opera star Megan Marino. Established as a stylish musician, Marino has been praised by Opera News as “authoritative and carefree.” She will perform a special program ranging from operatic classics to musical theater gems. The concert takes place at Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., at 4 p.m. for more information, visit eventbrite.com or call the museum at 575-758-9826.
