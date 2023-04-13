April 14
"Mission: Improvable"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., opens its doors for a night of improv games and silliness featuring the theater's improv troupe. If you like "Whose Line Is It Anyway," you'll love this. Tickets are available at the door or online at roswelltheatre.com.
April 14
Free Music in our Schools concert
As part of Music in our Schools, Roswell high schools' band concert takes place at the Pueblo Auditorium (School District Main Office Building) at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For more information, email Kevin Everitt at keveritt@risd.k12.nm.us.
April 15
Santa Fe Opera concert
The Santa Fe Opera presents a free concert centering on "The Telephone," or "L'Amour à Trois," an English-language comic opera by Gian Carlo Menotti. The concert features soprano Amy Owens, baritone Theo Hoffman and pianist Nathan Salazar. The event is held at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., at 4 p.m. For more information, visit roswellamoca.org.
April 18
Free Music in our Schools jazz concert
As part of Music in our Schools, the high schools jazz band's concert takes place at the Goddard High School at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For more information, email Kevin Everitt at keveritt@risd.k12.nm.us.
April 20
Free Music in our Schools choirs concert
As part of Music in our Schools, Roswell high school choirs concert takes place at the Pearson Auditorium on New Mexico Military Institute grounds at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For more information, email Kevin Everitt at keveritt@risd.k12.nm.us.
April 21
Secondary Art Exhibition Opening
The Secondary Art Exhibition Opening featuring the Mountain View Middle School Orchestra takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. The orchestra performs at 5 p.m. For more information, visit roswellamoca.org.
April 22
Free Young at Heart Choir concert
Albuquerque's Young at Heart choir will perform at 2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 2001 S. Lea St. the choir will be performing some of their favorite songs, including songs from their recently released CD, "Gospel Time." Young at Heart Choir is a Christian ministry promoting senior adults' companionship, spiritual fellowship and accountability, voice instruction and performance fun through song and skits. For more information, visit yahchoir.org.
April 22
Brew at the Zoo
Brew at the Zoo returns to Spring River Zoo. There will be craft beers and spirits, live music and a variety of food trucks at the zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. General Admission tickets include one full pour and a Friends of Spring River Zoo pint glass. Designated Driver tickets include unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. Proceeds go to education, enclosures and enrichment at the zoo. For more information, visit friendsofspringriverzoo.org or its Facebook event page.
April 22
Jazz Appreciation Month concert
Mark your calendars for a Jazz Appreciation Month special event at Pecos Flavors Winery, 412 W. Second Ave., at 6:30 p.m., brought to you by The Roswell Jazz Festival. The Anderson brothers return to Roswell for a spectacular evening of jazz, also featuring Michael Francis, Ricky Malichi and Erik Unsworth. Tickets are available for purchase at roswelljazz.org or call 254-592-1462 to reserve yours today with a credit card. We expect this concert to sell out fast, so don't wait too long.
April 24
Free Roswell High School Choirs Spring Concert
Roswell High School Choirs Spring Concert takes place at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute Grounds at 7 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For more information, email Bryan Hunley at bhunley@risd.k12.nm.us.
April 24-29
Character Counts! In Chaves County Week
Participants for Character Counts! In Chaves County Week are encouraged to wear the color of the Day. On Monday it's yellow: Honor the Volunteer; on Tuesday it's red: Random Act of Kindness; Wednesday it's blue: Honor the Badge; on Thursday it's green: Teacher of Character; on Friday it's Orange: Wear the colors of Character; and on Saturday it's purple: Clean-up Saturday. Participants can join the effort from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Character Counts of Chaves County adopted Highway on West Second Street in honor of Judge Jones or from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 100 S. Elm St. to preserve Chihuahuita. To nominate a favorite teacher or teachers, entry forms and more information, visit ccccnm.org or contact your school.
April 28
CASA Make Time for Kids
The annual CASA Make Time for Kids event will be a virtual and live event, supporting Chaves County's vulnerable children. It takes place at 5 p.m. at The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave. For more information, visit casakids.org or text MakeTime2023 to 575-243-725.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710 ext. 309.
