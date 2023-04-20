April 20
Free Music in our Schools choirs concert
As part of Music in our Schools, Roswell high school choirs concert takes place at the Pearson Auditorium on New Mexico Military Institute grounds at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For more information, email Kevin Everitt at keveritt@risd.k12.nm.us.
April 21
Secondary Art Exhibition Opening
The Secondary Art Exhibition Opening featuring the Mountain View Middle School Orchestra takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. The orchestra performs at 5 p.m. For more information, visit roswellamoca.org.
April 22
Free Young at Heart Choir concert
Albuquerque's Young at Heart choir will perform at 2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 2001 S. Lea St. the choir will be performing some of their favorite songs, including songs from their recently released CD, "Gospel Time." Young at Heart Choir is a Christian ministry promoting senior adults' companionship, spiritual fellowship and accountability, voice instruction and performance fun through song and skits. For more information, visit yahchoir.org.
April 22
Brew at the Zoo
Brew at the Zoo returns to Spring River Zoo. There will be craft beers and spirits, live music and a variety of food trucks at the zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. General Admission tickets include one full pour and a Friends of Spring River Zoo pint glass. Designated Driver tickets include unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. Proceeds go to education, enclosures and enrichment at the zoo. For more information, visit friendsofspringriverzoo.org or its Facebook event page.
April 22
Jazz Appreciation Month concert
Mark your calendars for a Jazz Appreciation Month special event at Pecos Flavors Winery, 412 W. Second Ave., at 6:30 p.m., brought to you by The Roswell Jazz Festival. The Anderson brothers return to Roswell for a spectacular evening of jazz, also featuring Michael Francis, Ricky Malichi and Erik Unsworth. Tickets are available for purchase at roswelljazz.org or call 254-592-1462 to reserve yours today with a credit card. We expect this concert to sell out fast, so don't wait too long.
April 24
Free Roswell High School Choirs Spring Concert
Roswell High School Choirs Spring Concert takes place at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute Grounds at 7 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For more information, email Bryan Hunley at bhunley@risd.k12.nm.us.
April 24-29
Character Counts! In Chaves County Week
Participants for Character Counts! In Chaves County Week are encouraged to wear the color of the Day. On Monday it's yellow: Honor the Volunteer; on Tuesday it's red: Random Act of Kindness; Wednesday it's blue: Honor the Badge; on Thursday it's green: Teacher of Character; on Friday it's Orange: Wear the colors of Character; and on Saturday it's purple. To nominate a favorite teacher or teachers, entry forms and more information, visit ccccnm.org or contact your school.
April 28
CASA Make Time for Kids
The annual CASA Make Time for Kids event will be a virtual and live event, supporting Chaves County's vulnerable children. It takes place at 5 p.m. at The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave. For more information, visit casakids.org or text MakeTime2023 to 575-243-725.
April 29
Character Counts: Clean Up Saturday
Clean-up Saturday is part of the Character Counts week. Participants can join the effort from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Character Counts of Chaves County adopted Highway on West Second Street in honor of Judge Jones or from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 100 S. Elm St. to preserve Chihuahuita. For more information on the Chihuahuita clean-up and/or how to get involved with the Preserving Chihuahuita Project, contact Sgt. Grace Fresquez at g.fresquez@roswell-nm.gov or Amy McVay Tellez at historydirector@outlook.com.
April 29
Satellite Installation and Flatlay Workshop
Satellite Installation and Flatlay Workshop cCome and go event begins at 9 a.m. (last start time 11:30 a.m.) for the Miniatures & Curious Collections Museum, 320 N. Richardson Ave. Artist and proprietor of the Office of Collecting & Design presents the hands-on event. Arrange your objects within a square format and take a print of your own creation. Sort through hundreds of treasures from the office's collection or bring your own small objects to include in your photo. Participants pay only a small fee. For more information, visit miniaturesandcuriouscollectionsmuseum.org.
April 30
Free Children's Day event
A day full of free family-friendly events takes place at Martinez Flea Market, 2200 S. Sunset Ave., starting at 10 a.m. Kids can swing at piñatas throughout the day; there will be free games and raffles and free hotdogs for the kids. The award-winning Así Se Baila Folkorico dancers will perform at 11 a.m. and Matachines will dance at 1 p.m. For more information, call Hilda Linares at 720-926-0789 or email hlinares15@yahoo.com.
May 1
Free Goddard High School Choir Spring Concert
The Goddard High School Choir Spring Concert takes place at the Pearson Auditorium on New Mexico Military Institute grounds at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For more information, email Kevin Everitt at keveritt@risd.k12.nm.us.
May 2
Free Goddard High School Band Spring Concert
The Goddard High School Band Spring Concert takes place at Goddard High School at 7 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For more information, email Kevin Everitt at keveritt@risd.k12.nm.us.
May 5
Civic Friday
The culmination Civic Friday ceremony takes place at the Roswell Public Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants of the week-long fellowship share their declaration of civic commitment. This public event features inspirational music, short talks and opportunities for discussion. Space is limited to 30 people and reservations can be made by calling 575-420-3243.
May 5 and 6
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at the Chaves County Courthouse Lawn. On Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., family-friendly events include DJ music, Folklorico dancers, Taco and Jalapeño eating contests, live music (Country, Tejano, Norteño and Cumbias), fun children activities and community informational booths. There will be multiple food vendors as well. For more information, call 575-624-0889.
May 6
Valley Vintage Car Club show
The Valley Vintage Car Club presents its 47th Annual Car Show at 401 N. Virginia Ave., in the Chaves County Courthouse parking lot. The show is open to all years, makes and models of vehicles. Registration takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; judging starts at 9 a.m. and the awards will be given at 3 p.m. For more information, email vvmccroswell@gmail.com and find them on Facebook @ValleyVintageCarclub.
May 12-14, 19-21
"Where The Lilies Bloom"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., brings the comed "Where the Lilies Bloom" to stage. The young Mary Call Luther is trying to keep her family together after the death of her father. This she does full of spunk, guts and spirit. She hides her father’s death from the county welfare, from Kiser Pease, their landlord and from the townspeople. Kiser wants to marry Devola, Mary Call’s older sister, a dreamy, quiet, deceptively retiring girl. Keeping Kiser Pease and the townsfolk at bay lets everyone in for some hilarious tricks and ruses that keep the play moving with action and suspense. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Until May 20
Susan Cooper exhibition "50th Session"
Susan Cooper's mixed-media exhibition "50th Session" is an explosion of color and includes new installations celebrating the past five decades since her year as a Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR), as well as work from different periods of time along the way. The exhibit is now showing at Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., Open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
June 30-July 2, July 7-9
"Cinderella"
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company presents the Broadway adaptation of the classic musical "Cinderella," featuring new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com or its Facebook page.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710 ext. 309.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.