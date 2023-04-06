Volunteers will be participating in the city of Roswell’s 2023 Arbor Day event on April 8, handing out tree and shrub seedlings for locals to plant. Last year's volunteers from left are Noelia Borunda with the Key Club, Jennie Lopez-Borbas with Leprino Foods Co. and Alejandro Saz with Circle K International. In the background is city arborist Ruben Esquivel.