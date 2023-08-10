Aug. 11-13, 18-20
"Is He Dead?"
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents Mark Twain's "Is He Dead?" The highly entertaining comedy about a painter, his fiancée and an evil art dealer is directed by Gina Montague. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Aug. 12
Pancake breakfast fundraiser
The Salvation Army of Roswell, 612 W College Blvd, is having a pancake breakfast buffet fundraiser on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids under the age of 5 are free. All proceeds go towards our feeding programs for those facing food insecurity in Chaves County. For more information, call 575-622-8700.
Aug. 12-Feb. 11, 2024
"I Stand on My Own Feet"
The Roswell Museum presents the exhibition "I Stand On My Own Feet" in memory of artist Patrociño Barela (1900-1964). The self-taught woodcarver is known for his religious objects, called santeros, but also worked on secular pieces. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Aug. 15 and 16
ENMMC Auxiliary fundraiser
Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (ENMMC) presents its annual luxury linen fundraiser sale. The event benefits the medical center's auxiliary projects. The sale includes 1800 thread count sheets of multiple colors all brand new and variations of sizes. The fundraiser takes place at ENMMC's main lobby, 405 W. Country Club Road. For more information, visit enmmc.com.
Aug. 17
Roswell Desk & Derrick Club Banquet
The Roswell Desk & Derrick Club will be having its 68th Annual Industry Appreciation Banquet on Thursday, August 17 at the Roswell Convention Center. Our speaker will be John R. Smitherman with the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association. RSVP to Cindy Garrison at 575-623-6601 or email cgarrison@matadorresources.com no later than August 4. Desk & Derrick is open to anyone in the Oil, Gas and Allied Industries or others interested in the energy business.
Aug. 19
2K Blast
Gateway Christian School is hosting this year's 2K Blast, a 2,000 meter cross country run for athletes in grades 3-8. The top five individual finishers will receive an award in each of the four divisions. Championship traveling trophies will be sent back to the top elementary (grades 3-5) and middle schools (grades 6-8) in each of the boys and girls divisions. Schools must have a minimum of five runners to be included in the teams scores. Online sign up is free at runsignup.com/race/nm/roswell/2KBlast. There is a late fee on race day.
Aug. 19-Oct. 29
RAiR Alex Boeschenstein
Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Alex Boeschenstein's exhibit "Visionary Rumor" will be up at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The artist talk and reception will take place after the opening on Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit rair.org or roswellmuseum.org.
Aug. 25
Roswell Desk & Derrick Club Black/Gold Golf Tournament
The Roswell Desk & Derrick Club will hold its annual Black/Gold Golf Tournament on Friday at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. It will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Entry forms can be found at the NMMI pro shop. Sponsorship forms can be obtained from Jackie Hewett at 505-301-1785 or Lydia Lara at 575-420-3549.
Aug. 31
Guy Penrod Live
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico presents, Guy Penrod Live, at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 1
Jazz music workshop and concert
After a student music workshop at the New Mexico Military Institute(NMMI) from 2-4 p.m., a concert takes place at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, presented by Southwestern Arts Alliance Inc. Jazz in the Neighborhood. The NMMI Jazz Ensemble performs at 6 p.m. and jazz legends Chuck Redd (vibraphone), Tom Wakeling (bass), Michael Francis (piano) and Ricki Malichi (drums) perform at 7 p.m. For more information, call 575-808-9336 or email mfjazz@pvtnetworks.net.
Sept. 8-10
Piñata Festival
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 36th Annual Piñata Festival at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The events include the public's favorite: Taco and Jalapeño Eating Contest, live music, dancing, food vendors, family fun and a dedication ceremony of the new USPS Forever Stamps. The festival takes place on Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a Catholic service held on Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, call Mianna Ibarra at 575-624-3304 or Marcos Nava at 575-624-0889 and follow them on Facebook.
Sept. 9
Chalk The Walk
The Roswell Museum is hosting its annual Chalk The Walk event on Spring River Trail, at the museum, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is for kids, families, community groups and artists small and tall. Chalk The Walk is a chalk art contest that celebrates the creativity of the community. Awards are given to youth and adults in five categories, including single winners as Best Young Artist and People's Choice. Awards are chosen by local, anonymous judges. To register a designated square in front of the museum and for more information, visit the museum's Facebook page.
Sept. 9
Dragonfly Festival
The annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique, fun for all ages festival. Join professional dragonfly experts on a guided tour to learn about our many dragonflies and damselflies — we have over 100 different species that use the refuge — get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. You will learn about bats and raptors; try your luck fishing in the fishing pool provided by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish; and look at tiny critters through a microscope. More information will follow on the refuge website at fws.gov/refuge/bitter-lake. Reservations for guided tours start Aug. 1, call to reserve 575-244-6256. In addition, there will be a Friday night program on Sept. 8. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Sept. 23 and 24
Falliday Art Show
Our Falliday Art Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. We are still needing vendors. Handmade items only. For more information, email fallidayartshow@gmail.com or call Jane at 575-808-3334.
Oct. 2-7
Eastern New Mexico State Fair
The 101st Annual Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) offers entertainment for the entire family, a parade, live music, crafts and arts, contests, livestock shows, arts, floral and gardening expos. This year's theme is "101: It's Going to Be Fun!" Check ENMF's Facebook page closer to fair week for detailed information on free workshops and demonstrations. Entertainment is still pending and updates will be posted regularly. Deadline for mail-in entries is Sept. 21. Rules have changed and are subject to further edits. There is no online or downloadable entry form for arts and crafts. Entries will be completed in person on dates stated in the Fairbook online. For more information, visit enmsf.com.
Oct. 21
Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk
The Down Syndrome Foundation of Southeast New Mexico is having its Fourth Annual Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk fundraiser at Russ DeKay Soccer Complex, 1500 N. Grand Ave., at 11 a.m. Registration is now open at ds-stride.org/senmstepupwalk. People with Down syndrome may participate free of charge and include a T-shirt. T-shirts are guaranteed for all participants in the walk with registration through Sept. 22. For more information, visit dsfsenm.org.
Oct. 25-29
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 16th Annual 2023 Roswell Jazz Festival takes place at various venues throughout town. This year's guest of honor is Ken Peplowski, one of the greatest living jazz clarinetist in the world. Tickets for the festival will go on sale within August. The 2023 official schedule is going to be soon uploaded at roswelljazz.org.
Nov. 10-Dec. 31
Apply now: Roswell Museum Holiday Artisan Market
The Roswell Museum, in partnership with the Pecos Valley Potters Guild, invites artists, artisans, contemporary craftspeople and makers to apply to be a part of the third annual Roswell Museum Holiday Artisan Market. The Market is a juried art exhibition, sale, and fundraiser held at the Roswell Museum showcasing up to 50 artists, artisans and makers from around the region. The event will include a festive opening night reception. Applications are accepted through the Art Café portal artist.callforentry.org. For more information, visit the Roswell Museum's Facebook page.
Until Aug. 27
Dina Perlasca solo exhibition "Campos de Fuerza"
The Roswell Museum presents the solo exhibition of artist Dina Perlasca, "Campos de Fuerza / Force Fields." The exhibition will be on view through Aug. 27 in the museum's Donald B. Anderson Gallery. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Until Sept. 2
"RAiR reConnect" exhibition
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., invites the public to the new exhibition "RAiR reConnect." The 10-year reunion exhibition features work of the 2013 Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) group, which includes Natasha Bowdoin, Derek Chan, Miranda Howe, Jessica Kirkpatrick, Ryder Richards and Ven Voisey. Bone Springs Art Space is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
Until Oct. 14
Farmers Market
Every Saturday the local Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. Families can enjoy a range of fun activities, including live music. Booths will feature locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables. There will be also booths where local crafters and artists showcase their handmade goods and unique talents. Local vendors will offer a selection of homemade food. Forms to be part of the market, are available to download at mainstreetroswell.org. For more information, contact Peggy Seskey at 575-208-8238.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com, or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.