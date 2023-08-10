Pictured from left to right are Charles Lathrop (German student Hans von Bismarck), Brice Hager (starving artist Jean-François Millet) and Zachary Burkhalter (American student Agamemnon Buckner). The Roswell Community Little Theatre production of Mark Twain's "Is He Dead?" brings the timeless comedy to a whole new level. Millet's friends and students convince him to fake his death to get rid of his debt.