Until Aug. 13
‘Frenzied Dance at Sunrise’
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., will be exhibiting "Frenzied Dance at Sunrise,” the whimsical drawings and paintings of Susana Viola Jacobson. Jacobson participated in the Roswell Artist-in-Residence program (1982-83) and has donated all proceeds of her work to benefit the educational programs at Bone Springs Art Space. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Aug. 11
Back to School Health Center Celebration
La Casa Family Health Center invites the public to its Back to School Health Center Celebration, 1511 S. Grand Ave., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The free event includes blood pressure checks, shots for kids, dental screenings, games, food and backpack giveaways. There will be vendors as well. For More information, visit lacasahealth.com or call 575-359-3825.
Aug. 12
Movies Under The Moon
The Roswell Museum invites the public to its free series Movies Under The Moon, showing on Aug. 12 the film “Treasure Planet.” The movie starts at dusk between 8:30 and 9 p.m. and there will be pre-movie family friendly activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave.; the films will be shown outside the planetarium. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
Aug. 12
‘Inflatable Stories’
Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, presents “Inflatable Stories” with Dan “Dr. Dan” Bellamy, a free back-to-school family event. Bellamy shares biblical truths in a vibrant and colorful way that will engage kids and adults alike and bring the Bible to life — with balloons. The event takes place in the main auditorium of the church. While the event is free, non-perishable food items are being collected for Harvest Ministries. For more information, visit roswellgrace.com.
Aug. 12-14 and 19-21
‘She Loves Me’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the musical comedy “She Loves Me.” Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Aug. 13 and 14
Roswell Chess Open
This year's Roswell Chess Open takes place at the American Legion Post 28, 1620 N. Montana Ave., and includes open, reserve and scholastic sections. U.S. Chess Federation membership is required for open and reserve sections. For more information on registration, prizes and schedules, visit new.uschess.org/2022-roswell-chess-open.
Aug. 15
Auditions for Agatha Christie’s ‘The Unexpected Guest’
Roswell Community Little Theatre is bringing “The Unexpected Guest” by Agatha Christie to the stage. The cast will include seven men and three women and performances will be Oct. 14 to 16 and 21 to 23. Auditions will be held at the theater, 1717 S. Union Ave., at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit its event page or roswelltheatre.com.
Aug. 20
LIB-Fest
The second annual LIB-Fest takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., from noon to midnight. The all-ages event is open to the public and includes performances by Shilo, GDP, Ronnie And The Redwoods, JD And The Badlands, Amy’s Not Breathing, Mission 7, Barely Breathing, Doso Dirtbags, Marie Manning, Nova Rush, Delaney Davis, Matt Palmer and Five Miles West. There will be food, drinks, local arts and vendors. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com, its Facebook event page or call 575-627-2121.
Aug. 22 and 23
Auditions for 'The Addams Family'
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company is holding auditions for its 2022 fall production of “The Addams Family.” The auditions will be held anytime between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on both days. Actors do not need to attend both nights. Rehearsals for this production begin Aug. 29 and performances are Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30. Auditions are open to anyone age 14 and older, with the exception of the role of Pugsley (age 10 to 14.) For more information, visit its Facebook page or waywayoffbroadway.com.
Aug. 25
HSSNM drive-thru fundraiser
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) invites the public to its drive-thru fundraiser. Deadline to make reservations is Aug. 8. This year’s theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSNM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 3
Elks for Vets golf tournament
The 13th Annual Elks for Vets Charity Golf Tournament for Wounded Warriors takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. The four-person scramble kicks off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Only one single-digit handicap per team is allowed, with a minimum team handicap of at least 40. The entry fee includes breakfast, lunch, range balls and greens fees. The tournament will conclude with a lunch at the Elks Lodge, 1720 N. Montana Ave. Entries are limited to 24 teams. All entries need to be sent to the NMMI Golf Course Pro-shop, 201 W. 19th St., and paid prior to the tournament. For more information, call the Elks Lodge at 575-622-1560 or NMMI golf course at 575-622-6033.
Sept. 10
Fiesta
It’s Fiesta time at Martinez Flea Market, 2200 S. Sunset Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be piñatas every hour, and music from Bully Boxing. A local rescue will have pets there for adoption and a gift basket raffle. The entry is free of charge. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Sept. 10
Barbecue cook-off
The Richland Motors BBQ Cook-off honors First Responders with a special American Patriot Award and the judges for the cook-off will be First Responders as well. The competition begins in the morning; winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. For more information, email Clarissa Gonzalez at cgonzalez@richlandnm.com.
Sept. 10
The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival
The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique and family-friendly event that includes guided tours. There are more than 100 different species of dragonflies and damselflies that use the refuge. Get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. Visitors learn about bats and raptors, they can try their luck fishing in the fishing pool, provided by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Reservations for guided tours start Aug. 1. There will be a guided night program on Sept. 9 about raptors at 6:30 p.m. and telescopes will be available from the Roswell Astronomy Club. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or fws.gov/refuge/bitterlake or friendsofbitterlake.org.
Sept. 17
“The Living Museum: Local Legends”
KAPS (Kids’ Arts Programs) of Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) present: “The Living Museum: Local Legends” at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM), 200 N. Lea Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured are the stories of people who have influenced the community and beyond. There will be family activities, re-enactors and take-home crafts. All proceeds go to benefit KAPS of RCLT and HSSNM. For more information, contact Angela Strange at kapscommitteechair@gmail.com. Tickets are available at roswelltheatre.com.
Sept. 23 to 25
Eastern New Mexico State Fair arts and crafts entries
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair Arts and Crafts Fair Book is available online. Entries for all arts and crafts projects, except baking and flower shows, will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Entry for baking is Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon; entry for Flower Show A is Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; entry for Flower Show B is Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The theme is “A Celebration of 100 Years of ENMSF.” For more information, visit enmsf.com or call 575-623-9411.
Oct. 1 and 2
Falliday Arts & Crafts Show
Falliday Arts & Crafts Show is looking for vendors for its event at the Roswell Convention Center — handmade items only. For more information, contact Jane at 575-808-3334 or email fallidayartshow@gmail.com.
Oct. 8
Tour de Ocho Millas
The 12th Annual Tour de Ocho Millas takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Oct. 8. Cyclists can bike 8 to 64 miles in 8 mile increments utilizing the use of loop road. This event benefits the nonprofit Reflections and Recovery. For more information and registration, visit ochomillas.com.
Oct. 14-16 and 21-23
‘The Unexpected Guest’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is bringing the murder mystery “The Unexpected Guest” by Agatha Christie to the stage. A car accident in dense fog brings a stranger to a house that is isolated in the midst of South Wales. The stranger catches a woman standing over the dead body of her wheelchair-bound husband, gun in her hand. She says she killed him, but did she really? Let the game begin. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 21 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
Oct. 22
Golf tournament fundraiser
The Annual Adult & Youth Supporting Youth Golf Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course, 201 W. 19th St., benefitting the Assurance Home and its girls and boys, ages 13 to 18, who are considered at risk. (100% of the proceeds will go to the Assurance Home.) For more information and to sign up a team or interested sponsors, email Community Relations Coordinator Gale Landrum at lasstorm99@gmail.com, or call 575-420-1573.
Oct. 29
Symphony Spooktacular!
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra performs Symphony Spooktacular featuring mysterious music by composers as varied as Hector Berlioz, Camille Saint-Saëns, Modest Mussorgsky and Amadeus Mozart. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute grounds on North Main Street. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.