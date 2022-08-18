Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Aug. 18
ENMU-R Welcome Back Night
The public is invited to the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Welcome Back Night in the Sculpture Courtyard, 52 University Blvd., from 4 to 7 p.m. The Matthew Palmer Band will perform, there will be games, a petting zoo, free popcorn and food trucks. Information about the campus will be available. For more information, visit roswell.enmu.edu.
Aug. 19-21
‘She Loves Me’
The Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., brings the musical comedy “She Loves Me” to stage. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Aug. 20
Gateway Christian School 2K Blast
Gateway Christian School is hosting their annual 2K Blast, a 2,000-meter cross country run on Saturday. Public, private and homeschool students are eligible for top-five individual awards in two divisions: Grades 3, 4, 5 and grades 6, 7, 8. The top-scoring schools in each of the boys' and girls' divisions will be awarded a traveling trophy to keep for the year. Free online registration is required at runsignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/2KBLAST.
Aug. 20
Free concert with Sherri Perry
As part of the New Mexico Concert Series, Nashville recording artist Sherri Perry is giving a free concert at 6 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 2101 S. Lea Ave. The concert is open to the public. A love offering will be taken. The next day, Perry will be performing in Carlsbad. For more information, visit sherriperry.com.
Aug. 20
LIB-Fest
The second annual LIB-Fest takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., from noon to midnight. The all-ages event is open to the public and includes performances by Shilo, GDP, Ronnie And The Redwoods, JD And The Badlands, Amy’s Not Breathing, Mission 7, Barely Breathing, Doso Dirtbags, Marie Manning, Nova Rush, Delaney Davis, Matt Palmer and Five Miles West. There will be food, drinks, local arts and vendors. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com, its Facebook event page or call 575-627-2121.
Aug. 22 and 23
Auditions for 'The Addams Family'
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company is holding auditions for its 2022 fall production of “The Addams Family.” The auditions will be held anytime between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on both days. Actors do not need to attend both nights. Rehearsals for this production begin Aug. 29 and performances are Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30. Auditions are open to anyone age 14 and older, with the exception of the role of Pugsley (age 10 to 14.) For more information, visit its Facebook page or waywayoffbroadway.com.
Aug. 25
HSSNM drive-thru fundraiser
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) invites the public to its drive-thru fundraiser. Deadline to make reservations was extended to Aug. 19. This year’s theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSNM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 3
Elks for Vets Golf Tournament
The 13th Annual Elks for Vets Charity Golf Tournament for Wounded Warriors takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. The four-person scramble kicks off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Only one single-digit handicap per team is allowed, with a minimum team handicap of at least 40. The entry fee includes breakfast, lunch, range balls and greens fees. The tournament will conclude with a lunch at the Elks Lodge, 1720 N. Montana Ave. Entries are limited to 24 teams. All entries need to be sent to the NMMI Golf Course Pro-shop, 201 W. 19th St., and paid prior to the tournament. For more information, call the Elks Lodge at 575-622-1560 or NMMI golf course at 575-622-6033.
