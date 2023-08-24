Aug. 25
Roswell Desk & Derrick Club Black/Gold Golf Tournament
The Roswell Desk & Derrick Club will hold its annual Black/Gold Golf Tournament on Friday at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. It will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Entry forms can be found at the NMMI pro shop. Sponsorship forms can be obtained from Jackie Hewett at 505-301-1785 or Lydia Lara at 575-420-3549.
Aug. 26
Roswell High School Band fundraiser
The Roswell High School Band is having a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Diamond Shamrock on Main/Alameda streets. Donations only. They are raising money for upcoming competition fees. For more information, contact Band Booster President Chris Samuels at 575-420-1984.
Aug. 31
Guy Penrod Live
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico presents, Guy Penrod Live, at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 1
Annual RSO Labor Day Concert
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO) presents: "Brass at the Courthouse," featuring classical and jazz tunes as well as popular marches. The concert is free and all ages are welcome. Organizers recommend bringing a folding chair or blanket for seating. The concert takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the west lawn of the Chaves County Courthouse. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
Sept. 1
Jazz music workshop and concert
After a student music workshop at the New Mexico Military Institute(NMMI) from 2-4 p.m., a concert takes place at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, presented by Southwestern Arts Alliance Inc. Jazz in the Neighborhood. The NMMI Jazz Ensemble performs at 6 p.m. and jazz legends Chuck Redd (vibraphone), Tom Wakeling (bass), Michael Francis (piano) and Ricki Malichi (drums) perform at 7 p.m. For more information, call 575-808-9336 or email mfjazz@pvtnetworks.net.
Sept. 2 and 3
SENM Adult Open Tennis Tournament
The 24th Annual Southeast New Mexico Adult Open Tennis Tournament takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute, 101 W. College Blvd. Open and Money prizes for winner and finalists if four or more in a bracket. Play may start on Sept. 1 for certain draws. There are age and open categories. Multiple events permitted. Discounts are available for additional entries. The banquet will be held on Saturday and additional tickets may be purchased for guests. To register, visit playtennis.usta.com. For more information, contact Tournament Director Jane DeRose-Bamman at janedbsfo@msn.com or call 505-228-6851.
Sept. 8-10
Piñata Festival
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 36th Annual Piñata Festival at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The events include the public's favorite: Taco and Jalapeño Eating Contest, live music, dancing, food vendors, family fun and a dedication ceremony of the new USPS Forever Stamps. The festival takes place on Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a Catholic service held on Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, call Mianna Ibarra at 575-624-3304 or Marcos Nava at 575-624-0889 and follow them on Facebook.
Sept. 9
Chalk The Walk
The Roswell Museum is hosting its annual Chalk The Walk event on Spring River Trail, at the museum, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is for kids, families, community groups and artists small and tall. Chalk The Walk is a chalk art contest that celebrates the creativity of the community. Awards are given to youth and adults in five categories, including single winners as Best Young Artist and People's Choice. Awards are chosen by local, anonymous judges. To register a designated square in front of the museum and for more information, visit the museum's Facebook page.
Sept. 9
Dragonfly Festival
The annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique, fun for all ages festival. Join professional dragonfly experts on a guided tour to learn about our many dragonflies and damselflies — we have over 100 different species that use the refuge — get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. You will learn about bats and raptors; try your luck fishing in the fishing pool provided by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish; and look at tiny critters through a microscope. More information will follow on the refuge website at fws.gov/refuge/bitter-lake. Reservations for guided tours start Aug. 1, call to reserve 575-244-6256. In addition, there will be a Friday night program on Sept. 8. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Sept. 16
Museum Day
Museum Day Roswell is a free event taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It encourages exploration of local museums and offers various activities. Venues will have free drawings to win museum merchandise and memberships. For a full list of participating museums and more information, visit roswell-nm.gov.
Sept. 22 and 23
Chile Cheese Festival
MainStreet Roswell is hosting its Annual Chile Cheese Festival on Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse. There will be entertainment, contests and fun for the entire family. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 23
"Breakfast at Tiffany" fundraiser
The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation is hosting "Breakfast at Tiffany's" fundraiser the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Tickets to the event include entry into a drawing for a Tiffany’s purse and business card case. Drawing tickets can also be purchased separately. We will have piano music and a live auction. The auction will include a trip to New York and a gift certificate for breakfast at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe. Tickets can be purchased from any board of director, online, or by calling the foundation office at 575 627-0918.
Sept. 23 and 24
Falliday Art Show
Our Falliday Art Show takes place at the Roswell Convention Center. We are still needing vendors. Handmade items only. For more information, email fallidayartshow@gmail.com or call Jane at 575-808-3334.
Oct. 2-7
Eastern New Mexico State Fair
The 101st Annual Eastern New Mexico State Fair (ENMSF) offers entertainment for the entire family, a parade, live music, crafts and arts, contests, livestock shows, arts, floral and gardening expos. This year's theme is "101: It's Going to Be Fun!" Check ENMF's Facebook page closer to fair week for detailed information on free workshops and demonstrations. Entertainment is still pending and updates will be posted regularly. Deadline for mail-in entries is Sept. 21. Rules have changed and are subject to further edits. There is no online or downloadable entry form for arts and crafts. Entries will be completed in person on dates stated in the Fairbook online. For more information, visit enmsf.com.
Oct. 21
Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk
The Down Syndrome Foundation of Southeast New Mexico is having its Fourth Annual Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk fundraiser at Russ DeKay Soccer Complex, 1500 N. Grand Ave., at 11 a.m. Registration is now open at ds-stride.org/senmstepupwalk. People with Down syndrome may participate free of charge and include a T-shirt. T-shirts are guaranteed for all participants in the walk with registration through Sept. 22. For more information, visit dsfsenm.org.
Oct. 21
RSO presents "Epic Vibrations"
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra (RSO) presents, "Epic Vibrations: Strauss & Rachmaninov" featuring soloist Wynona Wang on the piano. There will be a pre-concert lecture at the New Mexico Military Institute's Daniels Leadership Center at 6 p.m. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the institute's grounds. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org.
Oct. 25-29
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 16th Annual 2023 Roswell Jazz Festival takes place at various venues throughout town. This year's guest of honor is Ken Peplowski, one of the greatest living jazz clarinetist in the world. Tickets for the festival will go on sale within August. The 2023 official schedule is going to be soon uploaded at roswelljazz.org.
Nov. 4
Genealogy research workshop
Wilson-Cobb History and Genealogy Research Library presents, "The magic of rabbit holes with John Sellers." Texas Tech University graduate Sellers received his teaching certificate in history from Texas A&M, Commerce. He is a genealogical researcher since 1985 and specializes in courthouse research. The workshop takes place at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Registration by 8:30 a.m. There is a discount for library members. For more information, visit wilsoncobb.org.
Nov. 10-Dec. 31
Apply now: Roswell Museum Holiday Artisan Market
The Roswell Museum, in partnership with the Pecos Valley Potters Guild, invites artists, artisans, contemporary craftspeople and makers to apply to be a part of the third annual Roswell Museum Holiday Artisan Market. The Market is a juried art exhibition, sale, and fundraiser held at the Roswell Museum showcasing up to 50 artists, artisans and makers from around the region. The event will include a festive opening night reception. Applications are accepted through the Art Café portal artist.callforentry.org. For more information, visit the Roswell Museum's Facebook page.
Until Aug. 27
Dina Perlasca solo exhibition "Campos de Fuerza"
The Roswell Museum presents the solo exhibition of artist Dina Perlasca, "Campos de Fuerza / Force Fields." The exhibition will be on view through Aug. 27 in the museum's Donald B. Anderson Gallery. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
Until Sept. 2
"RAiR reConnect" exhibition
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., invites the public to the new exhibition "RAiR reConnect." The 10-year reunion exhibition features work of the 2013 Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) group, which includes Natasha Bowdoin, Derek Chan, Miranda Howe, Jessica Kirkpatrick, Ryder Richards and Ven Voisey. Bone Springs Art Space is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
Until Oct. 14
Farmers Market
Every Saturday the local Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. Families can enjoy a range of fun activities, including live music. Booths will feature locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables. There will be also booths where local crafters and artists showcase their handmade goods and unique talents. Local vendors will offer a selection of homemade food. Forms to be part of the market, are available to download at mainstreetroswell.org. For more information, contact Peggy Seskey at 575-208-8238.
Until Oct. 29
RAiR Alex Boeschenstein
Roswell Artist-in-Residence (RAiR) Alex Boeschenstein's exhibit "Visionary Rumor" will be up at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The artist talk and reception will take place after the opening on Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit rair.org or roswellmuseum.org.
Until Feb. 11, 2024
"I Stand on My Own Feet"
The Roswell Museum presents the exhibition "I Stand On My Own Feet" in memory of artist Patrociño Barela (1900-1964). The self-taught woodcarver is known for his religious objects, called santeros, but also worked on secular pieces. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.