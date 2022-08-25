Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Aug. 25
VFW meeting
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the last Thursday of the month at Grace Community Church from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Commander Jason Burk at 575-910-1860.
Aug. 25
HSSNM drive-thru fundraiser
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) invites the public to its drive-thru fundraiser. Deadline to make reservations was extended to Aug. 19. This year’s theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSNM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.
Sep. 2
Free Labor Day concert — Glorious Sound of Brass
The Glorious Sound of Brass comes to Roswell, featuring brass musicians of the Roswell Symphony Orchestra and faculty/professionals from the University of Texas at El Paso. The free concert takes place during MainStreet Roswell’s First Friday at 6 p.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse, west side. Performances cover music from all eras, from Bach to Jazz. The organizers recommend bringing lawn chairs. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
Sept. 3
Elks for Vets Golf Tournament
The 13th Annual Elks for Vets Charity Golf Tournament for Wounded Warriors takes place at the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course. The four-person scramble kicks off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Only one single-digit handicap per team is allowed, with a minimum team handicap of at least 40. The entry fee includes breakfast, lunch, range balls and greens fees. The tournament will conclude with a lunch at the Elks Lodge, 1720 N. Montana Ave. Entries are limited to 24 teams. All entries need to be sent to the NMMI Golf Course Pro-shop, 201 W. 19th St., and paid prior to the tournament. For more information, call the Elks Lodge at 575-622-1560 or NMMI golf course at 575-622-6033.
Sept. 10
All Pockets Pool Tournament
The Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is hosting All Pockets Pool Tournament at 10 a.m. The event is for players ages 18 and up. Registration closes Sept. 5.
Sept. 10
9/11 Memorial
A 9/11 Memorial takes place at 11 a.m. at the Roswell Mall. The event includes the Roswell Honor Guard, Miss Teen New Mexico Volunteer Maliyah Juarez and community leaders. For more information, email bob_ap@yahoo.com.
Sept. 10
Fiesta
It’s Fiesta time at Martinez Flea Market, 2200 S. Sunset Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be piñatas every hour, and music from Bully Boxing. A local rescue will have pets there for adoption and a gift basket raffle. The entry is free of charge. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Sept. 10
Barbecue cook-off
The Richland Motors BBQ Cook-off honors First Responders with a special American Patriot Award and the judges for the cook-off will be First Responders as well. The competition begins in the morning; winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. For more information, email Clarissa Gonzalez at cgonzalez@richlandnm.com.
Sept. 10 and 11
Annual Dragonfly Festival
The Annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique and family-friendly event that includes guided tours and a live butterfly release for kids (call to reserve 575-625-4011 or 575-244-6256). There are more than 100 different species of dragonflies and damselflies that use the refuge. Get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. Visitors learn about bats and raptors, they can try their luck fishing in the fishing pool, provided by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Reservations for guided tours started Aug. 1. There will be a guided night program on Sept. 9 about raptors at 6:30 p.m. and telescopes will be available from the Roswell Astronomy Club. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or fws.gov/refuge/bitterlake or friendsofbitterlake.org.
Sept. 17
RMAC Foundation fundraiser
The Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center. The event benefits the Roswell Museum. The theme is “A Taste of Italy” and tickets include dinner, dancing and entertainment by the duo Vanilla Pop. There will be a silent and live auction with auctioneer Shane Hall. For more information, email rmacfound@qwestoffice.net or contact RMAC Foundation Executive Director Cindy Torrez at 575-627-0918.
Sept. 17
“The Living Museum: Local Legends”
KAPS (Kids’ Arts Programs) of Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) present: “The Living Museum: Local Legends” at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM), 200 N. Lea Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured are the stories of people who have influenced the community and beyond. There will be family activities, re-enactors and take-home crafts as well as a silent auction online. All proceeds go to benefit KAPS of RCLT and HSSNM. For more information, contact Angela Strange at kapscommitteechair@gmail.com. Tickets are available at roswelltheatre.com.
Sept. 23 and 24
Chile Cheese Festival
MainStreet Roswell is hosting its annual Chile Cheese Festival on the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The festival includes the annual Green Chile Stew Competition, Best Pecan Pie Competition, Ice Cream Eating Contest and a downtown scavenger hunt. Applications are now being accepted for vendors and food trucks. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Sept. 23 to 25
Eastern New Mexico State Fair arts and crafts entries
The Eastern New Mexico State Fair Arts and Crafts Fair Book is available online. Entries for all arts and crafts projects, except baking and flower shows, will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Entry for baking is Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon; entry for Flower Show A is Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; entry for Flower Show B is Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The theme is “A Celebration of 100 Years of ENMSF.” For more information, visit enmsf.com or call 575-623-9411.
Sept. 19
Gateway Christian School 2K Blast
Gateway Christian School had to postpone the event on Aug. 20, due to the possibility of flooding and is hosting their annual 2K Blast, a 2,000-meter cross country run on Saturday. Public, private and homeschool students are eligible for top-five individual awards in two divisions: Grades 3, 4, 5 and grades 6, 7, 8. The top-scoring schools in each of the boys' and girls' divisions will be awarded a traveling trophy to keep for the year. Free online registration is required at runsignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/2KBLAST.
Oct. 1 and 2
Falliday Arts & Crafts Show
Falliday Arts & Crafts Show is looking for vendors for its event at the Roswell Convention Center — handmade items only. For more information, contact Jane at 575-808-3334 or email fallidayartshow@gmail.com.
Oct. 8
Tour de Ocho Millas
The 12th Annual Tour de Ocho Millas takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Oct. 8. Cyclists can bike 8 to 64 miles in 8 mile increments utilizing the use of loop road. This event benefits the nonprofit Reflections and Recovery. For more information and registration, visit ochomillas.com.
Oct. 12-16
Roswell Jazz Festival
The 15th Annual Roswell Jazz Festival is back this fall. Live music at multiple venues, both ticketed and free. Tickets can be purchased online at roswelljazz.org beginning Sept. 6. Check the website for details and updates. For more information and questions, email jazzroswell@gmail.com, or call 505-359-4876 or 254-592-1462.
Oct. 14-16 and 21-23
‘The Unexpected Guest’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., is bringing the murder mystery “The Unexpected Guest” by Agatha Christie to the stage. A car accident in dense fog brings a stranger to a house that is isolated in the midst of South Wales. The stranger catches a woman standing over the dead body of her wheelchair-bound husband, gun in her hand. She says she killed him, but did she really? Let the game begin. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 21 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
