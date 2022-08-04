Until Aug. 13
‘Frenzied Dance at Sunrise’
Bone Springs Art Space, 212 E. Walnut St., will be exhibiting "Frenzied Dance at Sunrise,” the whimsical drawings and paintings of Susana Viola Jacobson. Jacobson participated in the Roswell Artist-in-Residence program (1982-83) and has donated all proceeds of her work to benefit the educational programs at Bone Springs Art Space. For more information, call 575-208-0916.
Until Oct. 8
MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday at the Chaves County Courthouse from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors must follow the State of New Mexico Regulations for food handling. If you are a crafter, every item must be handmade and not mass-produced. For more information, visit mainstreetroswell.org.
Aug. 6
Jail ’n’ Bail for Down Syndrome Foundation
The Down Syndrome Foundation of Southeast New Mexico is holding a Jail ’n’ Bail event where supporters of the foundation can have friends, family or co-workers arrested for charity. Once brought to “jail” at the UFO McDonald's parking lot, from 1 to 5 p.m., a bail amount will be given. Once that amount is raised, the “jail bird” is free to go. Proceeds will benefit Step Up 4 Down Syndrome. For more information, call 575-622-1099 or visit its Facebook page.
Aug. 6
One Hundred Years of Hollywood Glam
Roswell Community Little Theatre's fundraiser 100 Years of Hollywood Glam takes place at the Clarion Inn and Suites, 2000 N. Main St., at 5:45 p.m. Ticket holders are encouraged to dress up in their favorite era of Hollywood glamour. The event includes a cash bar and a seated meal, catered by Peppers Grill and Bar. Characters from “The Death of Dr. Pepper” will intermingle with the guests while the mystery unfolds. Play detective and cast your vote of "who done it" for a chance to win four tickets to an upcoming production of your choice — excludes special events. The evening is not over yet. Dance until your heart is content to the musical stylings of this year's Battle of the Bands runner up, The Brian Crawford Band. There will also be a silent auction. Deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 1. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or email rostheatreppl@gmail.com.
Aug. 6
Health Expo
The annual Health Expo returns as a live event to the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 8 a.m. to noon. The all-ages community event includes health screenings with health professional reviews, wellness information and community resources and a Footloose Fun Run at 7 a.m. to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties. There will be games, give-aways and backpacks in the Kids Corner. For more information, email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com or call 575-500-2295. To register for the Footloose Fun Run, visit bgcsierrablanca.org.
Aug. 11
Back to School Health Center Celebration
La Casa Family Health Center invites the public to its Back to School Health Center Celebration, 1511 S. Grand Ave., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The free event includes blood pressure checks, shots for kids, dental screenings, games, food and backpack giveaways. There will be vendors as well. For More information, visit lacasahealth.com or call 575-359-3825.
Aug. 12
Movies Under The Moon
The Roswell Museum invites the public to its free series Movies Under The Moon, showing on Aug. 12 the film “Treasure Planet.” The movie starts at dusk between 8:30 and 9 p.m. and there will be pre-movie family friendly activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended. The museum is located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave.; the films will be shown outside the planetarium. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.
Aug. 12
‘Inflatable Stories’
Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road, presents “Inflatable Stories” with Dan “Dr. Dan” Bellamy, a free back-to-school family event. Bellamy shares biblical truths in a vibrant and colorful way that will engage kids and adults alike and bring the Bible to life — with balloons. The event takes place in the main auditorium of the church. While the event is free, non-perishable food items are being collected for Harvest Ministries. For more information, visit roswellgrace.com.
Aug. 12-14 and 19-21
‘She Loves Me’
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents the musical comedy “She Loves Me.” Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
Aug. 13 and 14
Roswell Chess Open
This year's Roswell Chess Open takes place at the American Legion Post 28, 1620 N. Montana Ave., and includes open, reserve and scholastic sections. U.S. Chess Federation membership is required for open and reserve sections. For more information on registration, prizes and schedules, visit new.uschess.org/2022-roswell-chess-open.
Aug. 20
LIB-Fest
The second annual LIB-Fest takes place at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave., from noon to midnight. The all-ages event is open to the public and includes performances by Shilo, GDP, Ronnie And The Redwoods, JD And The Badlands, Amy’s Not Breathing, Mission 7, Barely Breathing, Doso Dirtbags, Marie Manning, Nova Rush, Delaney Davis, Matt Palmer and Five Miles West. There will be food, drinks, local arts and vendors. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com, its Facebook event page or call 575-627-2121.
Aug. 22 and 23
Auditions for “The Addams Family”
Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Company is holding auditions for its 2022 fall production of “The Addams Family.” The auditions will be held anytime between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on both days. Actors do not need to attend both nights. Rehearsals for this production begin Aug. 29 and performances are Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30. Auditions are open to anyone age 14 and older, with the exception of the role of Pugsley (age 10 to 14.) For more information, visit its Facebook page or waywayoffbroadway.com.
Aug. 25
HSSNM drive-thru fundraiser
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) invites the public to its drive-thru fundraiser. Deadline to make reservations is Aug. 8. This year’s theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSNM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.
Sept. 10
Fiesta
It’s Fiesta time at Martinez Flea Market, 2200 S. Sunset Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be piñatas every hour, and music from Bully Boxing. A local rescue will have pets there for adoption and a gift basket raffle. The entry is free of charge. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Sept. 10
Barbecue cook-off
The Richland Motors BBQ Cook-off honors First Responders with a special American Patriot Award and the judges for the cook-off will be First Responders as well. The competition begins in the morning; winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. For more information, email Clarissa Gonzalez at cgonzalez@richlandnm.com.
Sept. 10
The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival
The 19th Annual Dragonfly Festival takes place at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Bitter Lake host this free, unique and family-friendly event that includes guided tours. There are more than 100 different species of dragonflies and damselflies that use the refuge. Get an up close look and learn about the many animals that call the refuge and New Mexico home. Visitors learn about bats and raptors, they can try their luck fishing in the fishing pool, provided by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Reservations for guided tours start Aug. 1. There will be a guided night program on Sept. 9 about raptors at 6:30 p.m. and telescopes will be available from the Roswell Astronomy Club. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or fws.gov/refuge/bitterlake or friendsofbitterlake.org.
Sept. 17
“The Living Museum: Local Legends”
KAPS (Kids’ Arts Programs) of Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT) present: “The Living Museum: Local Legends” at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM), 200 N. Lea Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured are the stories of people who have influenced the community and beyond. There will be family activities, re-enactors and take-home crafts. All proceeds go to benefit KAPS of RCLT and HSSNM. For more information, contact Angela Strange at kapscommitteechair@gmail.com. Tickets are available at roswelltheatre.com.
Oct. 1 and 2
Falliday Arts & Crafts Show
Falliday Arts & Crafts Show is looking for vendors for its event at the Roswell Convention Center — handmade items only. For more information, contact Jane at 575-808-3334 or email fallidayartshow@gmail.com.
Oct. 8
Tour de Ocho Millas
The 12th Annual Tour de Ocho Millas takes place at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Oct. 8. Cyclists can bike 8 to 64 miles in 8 mile increments utilizing the use of loop road. This event benefits the nonprofit Reflections and Recovery. For more information and registration, visit ochomillas.com.
Oct. 21 to 30
‘The Addams Family’
Way Way Off-Broadway Theater presents “The Addams Family” with showings Fridays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.
Oct. 29
Symphony Spooktacular!
The Roswell Symphony Orchestra performs Symphony Spooktacular featuring mysterious music by composers as varied as Hector Berlioz, Camille Saint-Saëns, Modest Mussorgsky and Amadeus Mozart. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute grounds on North Main Street. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org
