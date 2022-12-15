Until Dec. 24
Toys for Tots seeks toy donations
The Marines for Chaves County Toys for Tots program is looking for toy donations for children who otherwise might have no toy at Christmas. The iconic Toys for Tots collection boxes with the red train are found in local businesses throughout the area, including the Roswell Daily Record. Toys should be new and unwrapped. For more information on donating or to request a box or sign up a child, visit roswell-nm.toysfortots.org or call Michelle Williams at 252-548-9579 or Alan Hartwell at 575-347-1915, or email roswell.nm@toysfortots.org.
Dec. 15-24 and 26
Christmas Railway
Tickets are now available for Roswell’s Christmas Railway. Tickets include a reserved wagon ride, hot chocolate from “Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen,” The Amazing Light Maze, Snowfall Flats, Elf Town play area and Christmas light displays. The hours are 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit roswellchristmasrailway.com.
Dec. 15
Caroling practice
Everyone is welcome to the Roswell Community Christmas Caroling Practice at the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, call Jeneva at 575-420-9142.
Dec. 15
Drive-thru of Lights
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico is having its Drive-thru of Lights as a thank you for the society’s supporters throughout the year. The event includes special holiday gift bags for the first 50 cars, hot cocoa, Christmas treats and selfies with Santa. Donations of loose change are welcome for the society’s continuing programs. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org, call 575-622-8333 and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Dec. 16 and 17
Christmas Lights Wagon Rides
The Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club is conducting its annual Christmas Lights Wagon Rides this year on Friday and Saturday nights. Loading location is at the Boy Scout building on Aspen Street, one block north of Country Club Road. Rides load from 6 to 9 p.m. Children 5 and under are free. The ride features some of the best home lighting in the city. Come have a fun night. Funds help provide eyeglasses and exams for youths in Roswell. For more information and to make reservations visit roswellmiddaylions.org.
Dec. 17
Holiday Party
The public is invited to a Holiday Party, which includes a brisket dinner and dance at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 W. Fourth St., from 6 to 9 p.m. The band Cibolo Springs performs. For more information, call 575-910-4648.
Dec. 17 and 18
Artisan Christmas Bazaar at the mall
The Third Annual Artisan Christmas Bazaar takes place at the Roswell Mall. So far, 43 vendors have signed up — only handcrafted art is featured. The bazaar is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Local artists will have unique handcrafted items, such as leather items, wood crafted art, shirts, cookies, jerky, tumblers, soaps, lotions, jewelry, turquoise from Ruidoso, to name a few. The Royal Rebels Cheerleaders will be performing on Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. Charity of choice is Peace of Mind Rescue who have a booth and are looking for volunteers. For more information, call Carla Overmier at 575-910-0726.
Dec. 18
RSO Christmas Classics Concert
Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Christmas Classics Concert at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute Grounds at 2:30 p.m. The concert features classical and contemporary seasonal favorites, including “White Christmas,” selections from the movie “Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride” and a Christmas sing-a-long. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
Dec. 31 to Jan. 1
Recoveryathon
Dry Harbor Club, 202 E. Van Buren St., is hosting its Recoveryathon. It begins on Saturday at noon and continues until Sunday at 1 p.m., featuring potluck, meetings and speakers with focus on recovery. Join them ringing in the New Year clean and sober.
Jan. 8
"Me and Billy" by Ralph Estes
The world's oldest living cowboy (Ralph Estes) tells in story and song of his years as a cowboy and his friendship with Billy the Kid at the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Many stories of Billy are exaggerated, Estes' program addresses the legend-making process. He presents the story of Billy that is supported by historical evidence. With tunes and tales, Estes blends true history with humor and song. The program is funded by the New Mexico Humanities Council. For more information, call 575-622-7101.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.