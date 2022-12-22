Dec. 22-24 and 26
Christmas Railway
Tickets are now available for Roswell’s Christmas Railway. Tickets include a reserved wagon ride, hot chocolate from “Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen,” The Amazing Light Maze, Snowfall Flats, Elf Town play area and Christmas light displays. The hours are 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit roswellchristmasrailway.com.
Dec. 31 to Jan. 1
Recoveryathon
Dry Harbor Club, 202 E. Van Buren St., is hosting its Recoveryathon. It begins on Saturday at noon and continues until Sunday at 1 p.m., featuring potluck, meetings and speakers with focus on recovery. Join them ringing in the New Year clean and sober.
Jan. 8
"Me and Billy" by Ralph Estes
The world's oldest living cowboy (Ralph Estes) tells in story and song of his years as a cowboy and his friendship with Billy the Kid at the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Many stories of Billy are exaggerated, Estes' program addresses the legend-making process. He presents the story of Billy that is supported by historical evidence. With tunes and tales, Estes blends true history with humor and song. The program is funded by the New Mexico Humanities Council. For more information, call 575-622-7101.
Jan. 16 and 17
Auditions for "Jeeves Intervenes"
The Roswell Community Little Theater, 1717 S. Union Ave., is having auditions for its comedy "Jeeves Intervenes" on both days at 7 p.m. Performances are scheduled March 10-12 and 17-19. The play is directed by Alethea Hartwell. There are six main characters to be cast: four men and two women. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.
