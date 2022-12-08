Until Dec. 24
Toys for Tots seeks toy donations
The Marines for Chaves County Toys for Tots program is looking for toy donations for children who otherwise might have no toy at Christmas. The iconic Toys for Tots collection boxes with the red train are found in local businesses throughout the area, including the Roswell Daily Record. Toys should be new and unwrapped. For more information on donating or to request a box or sign up a child, visit roswell-nm.toysfortots.org or call Michelle Williams at 252-548-9579 or Alan Hartwell at 575-347-1915, or email roswell.nm@toysfortots.org.
Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17
Christmas Lights Wagon Rides
The Roswell Mid-Day Lions Club is conducting its annual Christmas Lights Wagon Rides this year on Friday and Saturday nights. Loading location is at the Boy Scout building on Aspen Street, one block north of Country Club Road. Rides load from 6 to 9 p.m. Children 5 and under are free. The ride features some of the best home lighting in the city. Come have a fun night. Funds help provide eyeglasses and exams for youths in Roswell. For more information and to make reservations visit roswellmiddaylions.org.
Dec. 9-11, 13-24 and 26
Christmas Railway
Tickets are now available for Roswell’s Christmas Railway. Tickets include a reserved wagon ride, hot chocolate from “Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen,” The Amazing Light Maze, Snowfall Flats, Elf Town play area and Christmas light displays. The hours are 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit roswellchristmasrailway.com.
Dec. 10
Christmas Jubilee
The public is invited to the Christmas Jubilee at 4 p.m. at the Roswell Mall, in the old Foot Locker store, one door north of the center. There will be live music by Sean Lee, Mary Gonzales and Dolores Walker to name a few. For more information, call 575-910-4648.
Dec. 10
Yuletide Festival
The Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., is inviting the public to its Yuletide Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Andy Mason will perform. There will be cookie decorating, crafts and a visit from Santa. For more information, call 622-7101.
Dec. 10
Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum open house
The public is invited to the Miniatures and Curious Collections Museum’s free open house at 320 N. Richardson Ave. to celebrate the museum’s fourth anniversary. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served from 1-4 p.m. There will be new collections on display. For more information, call 575-208-0662 or visit miniaturesandcuriouscollectionsmuseum.org.
Dec. 10
Christmas breakfast
The Roswell J.O.Y. Center, 1822 N. Montana Ave., is hosting its Christmas breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Delivery will be available. The center is accepting vendors. For more information and to order tickets, call 575-914-0285. For more information for vendors, call Alex at 575-914-0285.
Dec. 14
4H Day at the Library
Chaves County Extension Office (CCEO) is hosting its 4H Day at the Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 3 p.m. The free event doesn’t require enrollment and includes “Duded Up Denim,” where kids can create their own denim Christmas Ornaments. All supplies are provided. The event is open to all youth ages 5 to 18. For more information, call 575-622-3210 or email Tamara Schubert at tamschub@nmsu.edu or Andrea Stapp at andreast@nmsu.edu.
Dec. 15
Caroling practice
Everyone is welcome to the Roswell Community Christmas Caroling Practice at the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, call Jeneva at 575-420-9142.
Dec. 15
Drive-thru of Lights
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico is having its Drive-thru of Lights as a thank you for the society’s supporters throughout the year. The event includes special holiday gift bags for the first 50 cars, hot cocoa, Christmas treats and selfies with Santa. Donations of loose change are welcome for the society’s continuing programs. For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org, call 575-622-8333 and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Dec. 17
Holiday Party
The public is invited to a Holiday Party, which includes a brisket dinner and dance at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 W. Fourth St., from 6 to 9 p.m. The band Cibolo Springs performs. For more information, call 575-910-4648.
Dec. 17 and 18
Christmas Bazaar
The Third Annual Christmas Bazaar takes place at the Roswell Mall. The bazaar is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, call Carla Overmier at 575-910-0726.
Dec. 18
RSO Christmas Classics Concert
Roswell Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Christmas Classics Concert at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Institute Grounds at 2:30 p.m. The concert features classical and contemporary seasonal favorites, including “White Christmas,” selections from the movie “Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride” and a Christmas sing-a-long. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.