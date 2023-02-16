Until March 5
RAiR Nima Nabavi exhibition "VISITING"
The exhibition of Nima Nabavi carries the title "VISITING" and is now at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The artist will present a “studio as exhibition” by actively working on a drawing in the gallery during the course of the exhibition to allow visitors to view his process and encourage dialogue. Born in Tehran, Iran, in 1978, Roswell Artist-in-Residence Nabavi is a self-taught Iranian-American artist who was raised in the United Arab Emirates. Using mainly pens, paint, and rulers, Nabavi applies repetitive numeric symbolism and thousands of hand-drawn lines and pixels to build complex drawings. For more information, visit rair.org or roswellmuseum.org.
Feb. 18
Gardening at the Library
The Master Gardeners will share information on how to get your kids interested in gardening at the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., at 10 a.m. Melanie Deason, Chaves County Master Gardener, will demonstrate: growing pet grass, a seed farm in the round, flower arrangements in cans and an outdoor patty-cake flower pool and clock.
Feb. 18
UFO-Roswell field trip to Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge
United Field Ornithologists of Roswell will visit a few of the better locations of the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge at 8 a.m. The refuge van will be available for the first 12 people who respond as "going" on the Facebook event page. Advance notice is necessary. At 10:30 a.m. is the first formal meeting at the refuge center since the pandemic began. There will be a potluck luncheon UFO-Roswell provides the entrees; bringing food to share is optional. Discussed will be future activities and ideas. For more information, visit its Facebook group page.
Feb. 18
James Emery's Neo Trio
The Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., invites the public to a free concert of James Emery's Neo Trio from 7 to 8 p.m. The musicians of Neo Trio are James Emery (guitar), Chris Jonas (tenor and soprano sax) and Cyrus Campbell (bass). Emery is considered one of the world's finest guitarists and has been performing since 1975. He has received national and international critical acclaim for his work leading various ensemble formations of jazz and creative music, particularly the String Trio of New York, which will celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2023. The Roswell concert features original music from the modern jazz tradition coupled with contemporary classical music. For more information, visit roswellamoca.org or call 575-623-5600.
Feb. 18
Mardi Gras Gala
The 28th Annual Mardi Gras Gala includes dinner and dance and benefits All Saints Catholic School. The gala takes place at St. Peter Catholic Church Gym from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Music is provided by DJ Louis Najar. For more information and tickets, come by the school office, call 575-627-5744 or visit the school's Facebook page.
Feb. 18
Zoo fundraiser "Seal it with a Fish"
The public can purchase a trout to be named after an ex that will be served to Spring River Zoo's black bears Ursula and Sierra. If an ex was a "pest," a bug can be named instead. The zoo is located 1306 E. College Blvd. For more information, see the city's seasonal program guide of winter 2022-2023 or visit roswell-nm.gov.
Feb. 19
Author Presentation
The Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., invites the public at 6:30 p.m. to its free Author Presentation featuring Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS TV show "The Open Mind." Heffner will be talking about his book, "A Documentary History of the United States," which includes a new chapter with the headline, "Pandemic and Insurrection in the USA: An Era of Cruel Feelings." The chapter includes documents by Liz Cheney, Joseph Biden, Stephen Vladeck, the movement for Black Lives, New England Journal of Medicine, Scientific American, Associated Press, and new selections from Frederick Douglass, Charles Sumner, Fannie Lou Hamer, Barbara Jordan and the U.S. immigration law. For more information, visit roswellamoca.org or call 575-623-5600.
Feb. 23
Welcome reception for ENMU chancellor
Eastern New Mexico University and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell plan to host a welcome reception for James Johnston, Ph.D., the new ENMU chancellor, and his wife, Stephanie, on Feb. 23. The community is invited to the reception at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd, from 5-7 p.m.
Feb. 20 and 27
ENMMC Senior Circle Movie Mondays
Live events are back at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Senior Circle, 300 W. Country Club. Movie Mondays start in February with the movie "Madison," followed the next Monday by "Recipe for Disaster," then "The Quiet American" and on the last Monday of the month, the musical "Mamma Mia" is showing. Film showings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 575-624-4676.
Feb. 23
Feb. 24
Denim & Diamonds
Altrusa International Foundation of Roswell presents Denim & Diamonds at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., at 6 p.m. For more information, email altrusaroswell.foundation@gmail.com.
Feb. 24
"The 39 Steps" dinner show
The Liberty Inc., 312 N. Virginia Ave., is hosting the parody of the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, "The 39 Steps." The comedy is directed by Lynetta Zuber, Roswell Community Little Theatre. The performance is at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale today, Jan. 12. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.